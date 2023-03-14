What do we know about classic hardware home security systems?A solid home security system is less affordable than you would expect. It often requires equipment such as cameras, monitoring systems, alarms, motion sensors, keypads, and indoor and outdoor devices. To set up the hardware home security system, you must follow technical instructions and be familiar with different home security terms. The home security system in your smartphone: ZoomOn app changes the whole game

What if we said there is a single app on the market that does not require any special equipment to monitor your property? Meet the ZoomOn Home Security app - a truly revolutionary multifunctional home security app.

Unlike a hardware home security system, ZoomOn is maximally flexible. This mobile app replaces a complete home security system. And what's even better? No need to buy any extra equipment to monitor your home - you can use any mobile device (Android or iPhone) or different types of cameras.

ZoomOn is the first mobile app on the market that connects both - mobile devices and security cameras. You assemble your home security system yourself from your own devices.

Do you still wonder why home security systems are a must for your household? According to a study by the Electronic Security Association, properties without security systems are 300% more likely to be burglarized. According to the study by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, home security systems might reduce the likelihood of burglary by up to 60%. Of course, burglary, theft, and home invasion can happen to anyone, anywhere.

Are you still hesitant, whatever you need the ZoomOn? Check some of the essential characteristics of the ZoomOn Home Security app.

The ultimate home security system in one app

To have a complex surveillance system for your property, all you need is your smartphone or tablet and any other device of your choice (another smartphone; HomeKit for iOS devices, IP, or ONVIF cameras). ZoomOn is compatible with cameras and multiplatform devices (iOS and Android).

Intelligent Surveillance

Thanks to advanced technologies such as motion and sound detection, ZoomOn notices any suspicious activity. Thus, the app will automatically send a notification to an owner, after which you can open the app on your phone and check live stream monitoring.

Family-friendly

With the ZoomOn app, the whole family can keep track of what's going on at home. You can log in to countless mobile phones under one ZoomOn account.

Unlimited reach

The app seamlessly switches between Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, 5G and LTE depending on your internet connection. With ZoomOn, you can monitor your property even from the other side of the planet.

Two-way connection

One of the many unique features is that with ZoomOn, you can have two-way interaction. If you monitor a house with other family members or pets, you can turn on the microphone and talk to them.

This feature makes ZoomOn the perfect choice for families with children, as you can use the app as a baby monitor. Another excellent option for pet owners - use ZoomOn as a pet monitor and never let them miss you when you are not at home.

Easy, effective, and affordable

Download the app on two devices. Generate a 5-digit code.

Enter the code from the first device on your second device.

Start monitoring your home.

TRY THE ZOOMON APP FOR FREE

Go ahead and check out the app with a three-day free trial! Once you're satisfied with the app, you can purchase a monthly, yearly, or lifetime subscription.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.