The House of Abhinandan Lodha Brings Anjarle: The Goa of Tomorrow

The House of Abhinandan Lodha, India's largest branded land developer, is gearing up to launch its third and final project in Anjarle, Maharashtra. The project titled 'TomorrowView', promises customers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. This project comes after a roaring success the brand saw at Dapoli, with Cape of Bliss, where demand for more than 20,00,000 sq.ft of land was generated from all across the country. Anjarle is a picturesque coastal town in the Konkan region of Maharashtra that is growing to become not only a tourist destination but also an extremely promising investment destination given the rapidly developing infrastructure with special focus from the government. It is located about 240 kms from Mumbai, 230 kms from Pune, and 370 kms from Goa. The nearest airport is in Pune, which is about 170 km away, and the nearest railway station is in Khed, which is about 50 km away. The NH-66 Mumbai-Goa Highway has been in the news lately, and Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India has promised the completion of this highway by December 2023. This highway will reduce the travel time to Anjarle from Mumbai & Pune to merely 3 hours. Given its proximity to Mumbai and Pune, Anjarle will make for a great road trip destination with friends & family. The region is touted to be the next Goa, given the striking similarities in geography and its tourism potential. Untouched beaches, forts, temples and mouth-watering Konkani & Malwani cuisine are on offer. Nestled between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea, Anjarle has pleasant weather like the hills of Lonavala and the beach life of Goa coming together. Maharashtra now has a new weekend getaway. The infrastructure boom & tourism potential make Anjarle a great investment destination. What makes TomorrowView even more special is the theatrical ocean views, adding to the appeal of the location further, with the growth in prices expected to be around 5x over the next few years.Commenting on this project in Anjarle, Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO – The House of Abhinandan Lodha said, “Anjarle is a hidden gem on the Konkan belt, which is fast gaining popularity among tourists and investors alike. Through our project, TomorrowView, the land we are offering has the potential to generate substantial returns for our customers. With the government's focus on developing the region's infrastructure, we believe, the value of this land is expected to appreciate significantly in the coming years."About The House of Abhinandan Lodha The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), India's largest branded land developer, is using technology and innovation to promote land as an asset class for investment and wealth creation. With fully digital sales, HoABL has made the entire consumer buying journey location agnostic, making it possible to buy land from anywhere in the world. In an interview, Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, spoke about HoABL building a first-of-its-kind technology product in India that will simplify the process of land buying for customers. The HoABL app – a first not only in India but globally too –will give customers the ability to invest in land parcels that The House of Abhinandan Lodha has to offer, and even manage their own portfolio.

