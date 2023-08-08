The human capital of Parul University: aims to lead in education outcome, innovation and research

India, 7th August 2023: Vadodara-based premier Indian institute, Parul University recently became the youngest private university to have received the prestigious A++ grading from the renowned education-centric government body, National Assessment and Accreditation Council. This stamp of approval points to excellent educational outcomes, a crucial metric that the leading institution strives to uphold. The institution, in a rather short period, has made a name for itself in the competitive education sector, and a close look at its success trajectory would reveal one of its most enviable forte: an elite league of faculty members, especially for STEM disciplines.

While speaking about its faculty, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “We understand that teachers play a pivotal role in the growth of students and the institution is as good as its array of instructors. This is why we have spared no effort in congregating some of the best minds of our time under the same roof. From helping students in their entrepreneurial journey to guiding them in their research aspirations, Parul University faculty members continually endeavour to go above and beyond. Most importantly, true to the spirit of the noble profession they belong to, our teachers inculcate a solid moral compass, encouraging students to be responsible and sensitive future leaders.”

The teaching staff comprises academicians, researchers and alumni of leading HEIs, such as IITs, NITs, and IISc, among others. Also, top industry experts closely work in curriculum curation as well as student mentoring, contributing extensively to Parul University’s first-rate, industry-specific pedagogical efforts. Moreover, it's worth mentioning that the concerted efforts of the faculty members have resulted in an impressive track record of innovation and entrepreneurship as well as solid placement records.

Speaking of innovation, the excellent faculty of Parul University has been the driving force behind the inception of a whopping 180+ incubates, which have garnered over 8.6 crores. Further, attesting to the superlative guidance provided by the faculty, these start-ups have generated not just an impressive sum of 30+ crores in revenue but also 1100+ jobs.

Additionally, with the aim of fostering practical learning and innovation in candidates as well as conducting cutting-edge Research and Development work, the faculty members also spearhead or contribute to 700+ industry collaborations. Under the guidance of the expert faculty members, 5000+ papers have been presented, and 128 patents and copyrights have been filed, proving that the university has left no stone unturned in its human capital investment. Owing to research-centric faculty, Parul University has collaborated with prestigious international bodies such as IAMA (Indian American Medical Association), with which there were made conjoined projects on medicine and pharmaceutical-centric welfare. Parul University has also participated in an advanced scientific and technological initiative by the renowned Royal Academy of Engineering, UK, in association with Larsen and Toubro.

Similarly, the robust placement figures of the institute validate the fact that the professors at Parul University successfully train cohorts that find much appreciation from major industry players. To elaborate, notable recruiters from the university include DMart, Flipkart, Godrej, ICICI Bank, BYJU’S, IndusInd Bank, Adani Gas, Patanjali, Aditya Birla Group, Colgate, Asian Paints, Amul, and Amazon, among others. Further, the average and highest-grossed packages stand at 8 LPA and 30 LPA, respectively. In short, Parul University's relentless efforts to bring together good faculty members have yielded great results, whether it is in terms of education outcomes, innovation or research.

