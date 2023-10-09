News / Brand Stories / The impact of lifestyle diseases on health insurance: How to stay covered

The impact of lifestyle diseases on health insurance: How to stay covered

Published on Oct 09, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Let’s understand the impact of lifestyle diseases on health insurance

The rise of lifestyle diseases has become a global health concern in recent times. These diseases, often linked to unhealthy habits and choices, can have a great impact on an individual's overall well-being. But what many people may not realise is that lifestyle diseases also play a significant role in the world of health insurance. Let’s understand the impact of lifestyle diseases on health insurance.

The growing problem of lifestyle diseases

Lifestyle diseases, also known as non-communicable diseases (NCDs), encompass a wide range of health conditions that are primarily a result of the way we live our lives. Some common examples include heart disease, diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer. These diseases are often associated with factors like poor diet, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and chronic stress.

The prevalence of lifestyle diseases has been steadily increasing worldwide. Kotak health insurance highlights the urgent need for individuals to address their lifestyle choices and the importance of having comprehensive health insurance coverage.

The impact on health insurance

Health insurance is designed to provide protection and access to healthcare services when you need them most. However, the presence of lifestyle diseases can have several implications that you need to know before you buy health insurance coverage:

  • Individuals with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension, may be required to pay higher premiums to obtain coverage.
  • Medical health insurance policies may have limitations on coverage for specific lifestyle-related conditions.
  • Coverage for certain lifestyle-related conditions may be excluded altogether.
  • Health insurance policies often have waiting periods before they cover pre-existing conditions.

How to stay covered

Despite the challenges presented by lifestyle diseases, there are steps you can take to ensure that you stay covered by health insurance:

  • Early detection

Regular health check-ups and screenings are crucial for early detection of lifestyle-related conditions. By identifying health issues in their early stages, you can initiate treatment promptly, potentially preventing them from becoming more severe.

  • Choose the right policy

Look for policies that provide comprehensive coverage for lifestyle diseases or offer riders that cover these conditions. When selecting a health insurance policy, carefully review the coverage terms and conditions.

  • Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Taking proactive steps to improve your lifestyle can not only reduce your risk of lifestyle diseases but also make you a more attractive candidate for health insurance. Quit smoking, eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly and manage stress effectively.

  • Disclose pre-existing conditions

Failure to do so could result in your coverage being voided or claims denied. When applying for health insurance, it's essential to disclose any pre-existing conditions truthfully.

  • Seek professional guidance

Consult with kotak health insurance to get complete guidance on health insurance and find a policy that suits your specific needs and budget.

Conclusion

Lifestyle diseases are a significant health concern, affecting millions of individuals worldwide. To stay covered and protected, it's essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle and choose the right insurance policy with kotak health insurance.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

