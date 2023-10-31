The Importance of Comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage

As an employee, you may seek financial freedom and aspire to develop an investment strategy that gives returns. But your co-workers sitting right beside you may have other dreams about saving their expenses in the savings account.

Anything you do, the main objective here is to make good use of money and save it for the long term. But what barely gets noticed is the connection between physical, mental, and financial health.

If you are financially weak, it might take a toll on your mental well-being. What's more apparent is that it might affect your productivity and (because of your mental health), at times, can develop a chronic physical ailment.

That's where the concept of financial investments comes into being. If you are aware that you have invested your money in something important, you will get peace of mind. On that note, here's more on comprehensive health insurance coverage.

An Introduction to Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan

A health insurance policy includes coverages like pre/post hospitalisation, ambulance coverage, chronic treatments, in-patient hospitalisation, organ transplants, and so on.

Simply put, comprehensive health insurance coverage offers all-inclusive coverage under one policy. So, you don't need different policies for different medical expenses.

Now that you have learned the benefits, it’s time to learn more about the policies. So, what's the use of investing in this type of coverage when you have so many policies to choose from? Here’s a list of benefits for availing of the comprehensive health insurance plan:

Includes Health Costs and Other Costs

The coverage offers financial benefits for OPD treatments, pre/post hospitalisation, ambulance charges, surgery, or other expenses.

The health policies also cover costs for consumable items. This includes the expenses of needles, syringes, gloves, and more. In short, it includes expenses for tools as well as devices required.

Different Treatment Solutions

The coverage includes benefits for allopathic treatments. But the policyholder can also claim for Ayurvedic and homoeopathic therapies too.

Domiciliary or At-Home Hospitalisation & Daily Cash for Hospital Purposes

Suppose the patient is unable to visit the hospital. Or the doctor has advised the patient to get at-home treatment. This is the example we have seen during the pandemic when hospital beds weren't available, and due to this, patients had to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

In such circumstances when patients aren't able to get treatments in a hospital, comprehensive health insurance coverage includes at-home hospitalisation.

In addition, this policy covers expenses during hospitalisation, such as food, lodging, travelling, and more.

Critical Illness Benefits

The plan includes various types of health issues. It also covers money for unfortunate accidents or life-altering diseases. In addition to this, this policy also includes unknown and known health issues like COVID-19 and other medical issues.

Personal Accident and Other Benefits

Did you know that this type of health insurance coverage also covers 100% of the assured money in fatal accidents? With this, the financial future of your family remains secured even after your demise.

Besides, constant payment of the premium allows policyholders to enjoy the perks until the time they want. One can also enjoy annual complimentary medical screening via apps to address undiagnosed health issues as per the terms and conditions of the plan.

You Can Make a Cashless Claim

Policyholders can opt for a cashless claim without filling out lengthy forms. As soon as the requisition gets accepted, all medical costs are taken care of.

You're A Tap Away from Taking Care of Your Health

Safeguarding yourself from dangerous ailments may not be completely possible. But you can at least try to take care of your health by investing in a comprehensive health insurance plan. So, start investing wisely and attain further details on health insurance from a reliable provider.

