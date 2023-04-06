The Importance of Early Childhood Education for Your Kids

Learning begins for kids right from when they are in the womb. A few hours after birth, they can differentiate between sounds and voices. Experts use these as reasons to claim that kids are little sponges, capable of absorbing anything in their environment and learning from it.

In the first few years, more than 1 million neuron connections form in a child’s brain per second. Then is the time to introduce them to childhood learning to bolster development. Early childhood development shapes your kid’s life in numerous ways beyond education.

9 Ways to Shapes a Kid's Personality

Here are nine ways in which early childhood education shapes a kid's personality:

1. Early childhood education teaches them language

Early childhood education teaches children receptive and expressive language skills to further listen to and understand languages. Expressive language enables them to communicate their thoughts and feelings more vocally.

As your child progresses, they build their literacy skills by learning to communicate through sounds and gestures. Kids exposed to a learning environment when still young get enough room to communicate efficiently and effectively.

2. Helps develop literacy and numerical skills

Literacy and numerical skills are the cornerstones of education. ECE goes beyond writing and counting to expose kids to stories, drawing shapes and learning from pictures. Playing with sand or music helps build numerical skills as they grow.

This skill is ideal for preschool children since it sets a foundation for them to succeed in their later learning. Kids attending ECE are likely to perform better in numerical and literacy tests.

3. Develops emotional resilience in kids

Developing emotional resilience is ideal for early childhood development. Early childhood education allows young kids to connect with other kids and their teachers. The ECE educators will guide them on how to get along with others, participate as a group, and also listen to caregivers.

Your child will improve their communication skills to gain more independence. These kids will become more attentive since they know how to manage emotions in certain situations. The skills they learn for building lifelong relations also help cultivate a sense of individuality and belonging.

4. Helps with brain development

Numerous factors influence a child's development. Environment and circumstances are very important factors. Children are ready to learn at birth since their brains have already formed neuron connections. From age three to six, the neurons form connections each second as they grow. This process shows how the early years are critical for brain development.

The school environment, familial relations and interactions influence how a child's brain develops from their responses and reactions. During this period, kids can also improve their vocabulary through the EAL programme, which builds positive learning behaviours from a young age.

5. Builds connection with peers

Kids aged three to five connect better with each other in school. This connection happens because they relate to each other’s actions and emotions. ECE allows kids to play together and make friends, fostering a harmonious co-existence as they head into their primary year's programme. Most learning activities in preschool involve sharing playing tools or playing in groups.

These interactions teach them empathy and collaboration. Although learning empathy takes time for kids, watching how their peers behave toward them shapes their beliefs. These skills aid in building long-lasting friendships as they grow up.

6. Children develop independence

Most kids joining pre-school separate from family and caregivers for the first time. This period is scary for most kids fearing separation from their parents. As time passes, kids adapt to staying in the school environment while building confidence. Self-regulation skills also help them become more independent by learning to perform some tasks alone.

Self-regulation also allows them to take turns playing or paying attention when an educator speaks to them. Building independence does not end at school. It follows your child even at home. Parents should consider demonstrating healthy ways to self-regulate for their kid to develop their true identities.

7. Teaches kids new routines

Early childhood education prepares a child to adjust to new habits outside the home environment. These routines can shape cognitive and emotional development as they become more comfortable in school. ECE educators will also train kids to control problematic behaviour, especially throwing tantrums.

Early childhood teachers use activities and media to involve kids in outdoor and indoor environments. These routines also factor in their short attention spans, nap time and individual needs for conducive learning.

8. Helps the transition to primary school

Early childhood education streamlines the transition from preschool to primary school. Since ECE combines formal and informal teaching methods, it prepares kids to engage in various educational activities in primary school.

They can also be more involved with the friends they made in preschool as they acclimatize to PYP learning, communicate better in class and contribute to assignments and discussions. The inquiry-based program prepares kids to ask questions and provide solutions. This program is ideal for increasing engagement and participation in class to boost self-esteem.

9. Kids develop a love for learning

Early childhood education programs help children develop a love for learning. Creating a safe and comfortable environment to interact prepares them for school life. The social and cognitive skills build independence and instil a positive attitude towards learning.

As a result, even as kids join primary school, they can settle in well and all set up to succeed academically. Interacting with teachers helps them respect authority and behave in class. As a result, kids become more open to communicating with educators and other staff throughout their education.

What Makes a Quality Early Childhood Education Program?

The ideal ECE program for a child should be dynamic, competitive and well-planned. ECE teachers should incorporate songs, art, books, toys, games and exploration to enrich the lessons for different age groups. A quality ECE program has:

Low student-teacher ratios to maintain a small class size that promotes learning

Qualified and experienced teachers who can effectively engage students to learn

Program assessment to cater for a child’s physical, socio-emotional and academic well-being

Coaching and mentoring teachers for continued support

Exposing a child to education in their early years builds their interest in learning. Their curiosity is at its peak at this age, and they always want answers. An early childhood education program adequately prepares them to learn as they grow up. Whatever they learn in this program massively impacts their future.

