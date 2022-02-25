The Incredible Journey of Bandhan Bank

The journey of an NGO to a bank

A significant percent of the country’s population is involved in small trade practices, backed by the government through various schemes and initiatives. However, this wasn’t the case a decade ago - small traders lacked financial knowledge and access to finance to kick-off their businesses. They were forced to borrow from private money lenders and pay exorbitant interest rates.

While the lenders took advantage of the situation and earned money, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the Founder, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, tried to fix the issue from its root. He started an NGO in 2001 which helped with the financial inclusion of the underprivileged section of the society in the economy. He realized that it was a lack of funds that held back small traders from starting their own businesses. He saw that thousands of women had business ideas and were willing to start and expand their businesses on their own but did not have access to sufficient funds. Ghosh also believed in the idea that if women started earning, they would use money for better purposes like spending on the welfare of their children and family. With this goal of providing financial support to small traders, especially women, he formed Bandhan – a small NGO that later grew to become India’s largest microfinance institution and listed company on India’s stock exchange.

Within less than 15 years of its inception, Bandhan received a universal banking license from the Reserve Bank of India and became the first ever microfinance institution of India to become a universal bank. Ghosh and his team encouraged women to grow as entrepreneurs and promote their ideas and enterprises. Not only did it empower women, but also gave them financial support for a better living.

A peep into the life of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh came from a humble background and was familiar with the adversities that underprivileged people have to go through in their day-to-day life. In fact, the idea of starting Bandhan cropped from his observations of his surroundings. When he saw flower vendors borrowing money from private money lenders and paying back with high interest rates, he realized people were not aware of the existing financial system. With the idea of eradicating this problem at a larger scale, he founded Bandhan. The venture that started as an NGO, is now a listed company on the stock exchange!

"We at Discovery have been evolving in accordance with the market trends to come up with differentiated offerings. Our associations in the finance sector have paved the way for content that is informative and reaches the masses in the most effective way. One such recent partnership that we are super thrilled about is with Bandhan Bank for 'Incredible Journeys', a series that attempts to take an inward look into the journey and the making of some of India's biggest entrepreneurs and their inspiring professional journey. Amidst the other prolific industrialists that the show features, we are really excited to have covered the motivating story of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh who with his sheer determination and will has built one of the largest micro-finance institutions in India.", said Shaun Nanjappa, Head of Advertising Sales - South Asia, Discovery Inc

Tune into discovery+’s ‘Incredible Journeys’, to watch the incredible story of Bandhan Bank and its founder, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.