The Indian Air Force and Medhavi Skills University Sign a Historic MoU

New Delhi, 1st August 2023 - Today, Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim takes a pivotal step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force. This historic moment serves as a testament to MSU's resolute commitment to revolutionize India through skill-integrated, practical education and unwavering support for our nation's guardians and their families.

The ground-breaking MoU pioneers an enduring collaboration between MSU and the Indian Air Force to establish unique educational and Skilling opportunities for the wards and spouses of serving, deceased, and retired Air Force personnel. In a tribute to their immense sacrifices and service, MSU has fashioned this initiative with generous scholarships, preferential seat allocations, and accommodations tailored to the needs of the Air Force personnel and their dependents.

In this unprecedented venture, MSU reserves 100 seats across undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the children and spouses of active-duty, reserve, and deceased Air Force members. Along with these seats, a 50% tuition fee reduction will be extended to dependents of active-duty, reserve, and retired Air Force members. Furthermore, performance-based concessions in national level admission exams will be granted to enhance their educational prospects.

The IAF and MSU teams at the signing of the MoU.

The landmark MoU was signed by Mr. Pravesh Dudani, the Chancellor of MSU, and Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Education, representing the Indian Air Force in presence of Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha (Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel), PVSM, AVSM.

Recognizing the unique challenges that military service poses for traditional educational pursuits, MSU seeks to make education more accessible for military personnel and their families. By offering substantial financial concessions, we aim to alleviate the burdens associated with higher education and make it a viable option for our nation's heroes and their families.

Mr. Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University expressed, “Our objective extends beyond merely providing educational opportunities for the Armed Forces and their families. We aim to ease veterans' transition into the civilian economy with specialized training and degree programmes that align with prospective civilian employment. As we move forward, we intend to work closely with military institutions to tailor training programs, research projects, and educational opportunities to their specific needs."

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha (Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel), PVSM, AVSM, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, stating: “This MoU will be a historic step in engaging the deserving family members of the IAF fraternity in highly paid jobs through quality skills and higher education initiatives of MSU.”

Through these transformative educational initiatives, MSU aspires to fortify its relationship with the military community, promoting their wellbeing, professional growth and thereby contributing to the nation's development. By doing so, we seek to honour the valiant sacrifices made by our troops and their families in service of our nation.

Media Contact:

Subhajit Chakraborty

Senior Manager

Marketing & Communication

Mobile: 8777 525200

E-mail: subhajit.c@msu.edu.in

About Medhavi Skills University (www.msu.edu.in)

Chartered under the Sikkim Act, 2021, and acknowledged by the UGC in March 2022, Medhavi Skills University holds the distinction of being India's pioneering skills university that is fully compliant with NEP2020. With NCVET approval to operate as an Awarding Body, MSU is reshaping higher education by intertwining industry-specific training with academic learning, in line with the New National Credit Framework (NCrF). MSU is not just about providing degrees; we are committed to equipping our students with real-world experience and creating an industry-ready workforce from day one. Our mission is to foster a quality-centric, outcome-driven, inclusive ecosystem for skill-integrated higher education.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

