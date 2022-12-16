The Indian Football Story: Budweiser Narrates The History Of The Game In India

What started in the 1930s as a germ of an idea, a congregation of football-loving countries coming together– today, owns the hearts of millions. One goal can send waves of excitement palpable in the cheers, the jerseys, the passion, and the love, uniting fans to rejoice under the colors of one flag and finding camaraderie beyond borders. In 2022, we celebrate the spirit of the game in Qatar, with this also being the last tournament for some of the world’s greatest players.

When speaking about the sport, a recent survey reports India is home to approximately 160 million football fans as of 2022. While India does remain a staunch follower of our men and women in blue, the desire to see Indian footballers take the field by storm peaks during the FIFA World Cup. The 2018 FIFA World Cup was watched by upwards of 110mn viewers, underscoring the FIFA fervor in the country. Despite the lingering passion and undeniable fanfare around the sport, India is still awaiting to see its team qualify for the biggest sporting event in the world.

Tapping into this shared sentiment and cognizant of the power of good storytelling, Budweiser, an Anheuser Busch InBev brand, has collaborated with VICE to uncover, what is arguably one of the most misinterpreted realities of Indian Football – The 1950 FIFA World Cup. The tale goes that despite qualifying, the Indian football team lost the opportunity to play in Brazil because the team played barefoot. However, this could not have been farther from the truth. Diving into the actual play-by-play of history, the first and second chapter of the three part series – ‘The Indian Football Story – The World Is Yours To Take’ is now live here!

The first episode stitches together the true story from the experts’ anecdotes and accounts of the events leading up to the 1950 FIFA World Cup. For a country whose tryst with the sport goes back to the 19th century, the legends from the sport are often left untold. As a nation, we can trace the football fever back to 1888 when we established the first ever football tournament - The Durand Cup, which continues to date.

In the second episode, we delve into the turning point of Indian football in 1911 and remember the infamous “Amor Ekadosh” or Immortal 11. It was 29th July 1911 when India did the unthinkable and defeated East Yorkshire Regiment to lift the IFA Shield and the episode reminisces the players and coaches who were the makers behind Indian football’s golden years. Covering the expansive timeline from the 70s to the 90s, audiences are exposed to the external factors that contributed to the sport’s landscape today including the growth of media, emergency, and government policies.

The Indian Football Story is a heartfelt ode to the rich history of football in this country. It’s a discourse, which explores the real reason why India did not participate in the 1950 World Cup and a homage to the greats and the legends who built up the sport in India. Was it because India played ‘foot’ball and not ‘boot’ball? Was it a decision made for the country or just divine intervention? Budweiser decodes the glorious past of the beautiful game in India.

As FIFA euphoria stands at its peak with the finale just around the corner, the hope is to see Indian players make the nation proud, and maybe one day, host ground to the most enormous football tournament in the world.

