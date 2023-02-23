Investors Clinic creates 10K Jobs & Self-employment in 2023

Indian Real Estate Giant- Investors Clinic’s mission for 2023 is to create a vibrant and healthy real estate sector that is transparent, efficient and consumer-friendly. The goal is to create an environment that encourages investment, innovation and job creations said Sunny Katyal. Co-founder, Investors Clinic.

Mr. Katyal Said - The Indian real estate market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. The government has announced a series of reforms to boost the sector, such as the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Additionally, the government has also announced plans to develop 100 smart cities and introduce new affordable housing schemes. In 2023, the real estate sector is expected to witness increased investments and increased construction activity, due to the reforms and incentives being provided.

Furthermore, the demand for housing is likely to increase due to the growing urban population and rising disposable incomes. We are among few in Indian Bootstrap Company which has 16 odd years of sustainability with YOY Growth. As our founder & Mentor Mr. Honeyy Katyal Says prosperity is the key of our growth Be it our Company or as an individual. Our Mission 2023 is focused on getting transformed digitally to improve the property buying and selling process, AI & ML integration on our property portal/ website, Salesforce CRM for world-class Customer Management and finally The Tech Based Agent Network which will going to create huge Jobs & Self- Employment.

The mission will focus on creating a conducive environment for the real estate sector to grow and develop. This would include:

• By the use of technology, we will improve our efficiency and transparency.

• we are developing a comprehensive real estate market information system.

• Enhancing the use of digital platforms to improve the buying and selling process.

• Portfolio Management and working on new real estate products and services.

Harsh Vardhan, the CTO- Chief Technology Officer of Investors Clinic Infratech Private Limited explained how AI and ML can be used to provide insights for real estate business to improve operations and gather data for analysis. AI can analyze and process large volumes of customer data, such as property searches, customer interests and preferences, consumer behaviour and taste prediction. ML can then be used to identify trends and patterns in customer behaviour to better target real estate offers. AI can be used to identify the optimal price for a property by analyzing past sales and market data, as well as recommendations from experts in the field. AI can also be used to automate customer support, manage customer interactions and provide customer service in a more effective and efficient manner.

AI can also be used to determine which properties will be in demand in the future and predict future market values. ML can be used to determine which features of a property are most attractive to potential buyers. AI and ML can provide insights into how to increase customer loyalty and satisfaction by analyzing customer reviews, feedback, and responses to offers.

Investors Clinic has a strong network of 30+ offices across India, more than 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of office space and global foray with international presence in Dubai, Doha and Singapore. Properties sold worth INR 72,000 Crore. Investors Clinic’s brand value is reckoned at more than INR 2,000 Cr with a turnover of INR 300+ Cr. Investors Clinic is strengthening its reach and presence very rapidly. Investors Clinic has a proven track record of working with more than 300 leading developers. The company is committed to providing best-in-class customer service through world-class Technology, Processes and Response Mechanisms. Investors Clinic is involved into end-to-end property deals, from property value appreciation to new property launches.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.