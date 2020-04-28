The Indian university from where Google and Microsoft hire

brand-stories

The number of universities that have embraced technology still remains low in the country. While on one hand, top public universities are yet to upgrade their infrastructure, there are very few private universities on the other that offer a complete package of quality teaching, intuitive learning, and industry training. All of these are skills are highly sought-after, especially by companies like Microsoft and Google. One such university that has been continuously raising the level of education is Lovely Professional University (LPU). Established in 2005, it is the largest single-campus university in India. Every year, LPU placement drives witness industry giants and MNCs such as Amazon, SAP, Cisco, Microsoft, Infosys, Bosch, and Dell.

Listen to Tanya Arora, a 2020 batch LPU student, who was hired by Microsoft for an annual salary package of Rs. 42 lakh. This is the biggest salary rolled out to a fresh engineering student across India in 2019-20.

So, what has made LPU the top choice for industry giants looking to hire?

LPU students, by the time they graduate, are not only knowledgeable, but also industry-ready. Organisations prefer to hire students who possess industry knowledge, proactive thinking, communication skills, etc.

What makes LPU students industry-ready?

The infrastructure

LPU provides its students with world-class infrastructure.

LPU has dedicated a lab for each course to help students gain practical skills. Besides, LPU has an on-campus student-run mall and incubation centre to nurture business ideas.

The university also has India’s largest sports area,with an Olympic-size swimming pool, a hospital, a six-storey library, and modern classrooms and auditoriums.

Exposure through diversity

LPU has more than 3,000 international students from 50+ countries,apart from domestic students. With such a diverse population, the students become global in their outlook. When global brands hireLPU students, the latter find themselves at home with the thought of adjusting to a new culture.

Academics

Faculty: To ensure that its students get the relevant industry experience and guidance, LPU has industry experts and experienced professionals as its faculty members.

Live projects: From building solar cars to having a full-fledged student-run hotel (for hotel management students to help acquire skills), LPU ensures that students have ample opportunities to get the hands-on training required to supplement their academics.

Industry experience: LPU has extensively integrated full-term optional / compulsory internships, summer trainings, study tours, ‘on-the-job’ trainings, as well as skill enhancement events, into its curriculum.

Guest lectures and workshops: LPU regularly organizes workshops and lectures by the biggest names in different industries.]

Listen to what students have to say on life at LPU.

Placement workshops

Whether or not a student gets a job largely depends on their performance. That being said, LPU goes above and beyond to ensure that their students are well-equipped to handle placement sessions.

The university offers its graduating batches exclusive mentorship to prepare for job interviews and formulate their resumes. Additionally, \ the university provides softskill enhancement courses.

Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Dell, and Bosch attend these placement rounds and, as history holds witness, every year, several students from LPU bag jobs with these industry giants. Even niche companies like Qualcomm hire from LPU. On record, there are more than 110 companies that hire from IITs/IIMs as well as LPU.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many students who are worried about the admission process. LPU has decided to make the entire process online.. The university has also decided that students can attempt the entrance test, LPUNEST, from their homes.

