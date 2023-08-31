The Inspiring Journey: From World Barista Champion to Successful Coffeepreneur

New Delhi (India), August 31: In the dynamic world of coffee, where every cup holds a story, one name stands out as a true trailblazer – Mr. VikramKhurana, CEO of Kaapi Solutions. With his journey from a World Barista Champion to a visionary "coffeepreneur," Vikram's story encapsulates the essence of passion, innovation, and the power of coffee to transform lives.

A Coffee Guru on the Rise

Certified as an Arabica Q Grader and recognized as an internationally acclaimed personality, VikramKhurana is undoubtedly a celebrated face within the Indian Coffee Community. Boasting an impressive 22-year-long journey in the coffee industry, Khurana has etched his name in the annals of coffee history by reshaping the coffee culture in India for the better.

Pioneering Spirit and Culinary Foundations

Vikram's journey began with a solid foundation in hospitality management. His education at R.M Institute, affiliated with AH&LA (American Hotel & Lodging Association), laid the groundwork for his future endeavors. After gaining valuable experience in food and beverage service at the prestigious Park Royal Hotel, he embarked on a foreign year in the UK to delve into kitchen management and culinary arts.

A Brewing Passion for Coffee

Vikram's voyage into the world of coffee took an exhilarating turn when he joined Café Coffee Day as a cafe manager in 2001. Within a mere month of his joining, his passion for coffee and food was evident as he was swiftly promoted to the position of Food and Beverage trainer for North India.

Crowning Achievement: From India to the World

Vikram's tryst with destiny found its zenith in the first India Barista Championship (now known as the National Barista Championship) in 2002. His victory catapulted him to the global stage, representing India at the World Barista Championship in Oslo, Norway. A remarkable 3rd-place ranking and a coveted Silver Medal became a testament to his prowess and the quality of Indian coffee on the international stage.

Entrepreneurship and Coffee Evolution

Vikram’s journey didn't stop with his barista triumphs. His unwavering commitment to the world of coffee led him to Dubai, where he spent three years honing his expertise and playing more substantial roles within the coffee sector. This experience culminated in his first entrepreneurial venture as a proud partner & CEO, ushering in advanced technologies to India's burgeoning coffee landscape.

Kaapi Solutions: More Than Just Machines

The coffee story took another captivating turn when Vikram established Kaapi Solutions in 2017. This venture surpassed the realms of traditional coffee machine providers, extending its reach to offer consultancy services and aiding in beverage development. The vision was clear: to foster a coffee entrepreneurship culture in India.

Championing Coffee Culture

Vikram's vision for India as a coffee nation continues to inspire. Through Kaapi Solutions, he has sponsored the National Barista Championship, where he serves as a National Jury Member since 2007. As a Visiting Faculty in Coffee Quality Management by the Coffee Board of India and a speaker at the KAAPI ShastraProgramme, Vikram tirelessly imparts knowledge and nurtures the coffee culture for the new generation of coffee enthusiasts and entrepreneurs.

A 360-Degree Approach to Coffee

Kaapi Solutions, under Khurana's leadership, adopts a comprehensive approach to coffee training, development, and education. Holding an impressive 65% market share in traditional espresso machines, the company has gained accolades for installing approximately 17,000 coffee machines and consulting renowned brands such as Tim Hortons and Pret Manger in India.

A Legacy of Transformation

The journey from a World Barista Champion to a successful coffeepreneur, exemplified by VikramKhurana, transcends beyond a personal narrative. It symbolizes the power of passion, innovation, and the transformative role of coffee in shaping careers and fostering entrepreneurship. As Vikram’s story continues to inspire and empower, his legacy enriches the ever-evolving tapestry of the global coffee community.

