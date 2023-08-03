The Inspiring Journey of Estatedekho's Founder: Ranjith Vasireddy

Ranjith Vasireddy, a visionary entrepreneur and an innovator, has worked tirelessly on the landscape of technology for real estate industry. From humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazer in his field, his story is one of perseverance, passion, and a relentless pursuit of his dreams.

Born in a small town in Khammam, Ranjith’s early life was marked by financial challenges and limited opportunities. However, he possessed an insatiable curiosity and a love for learning that knew no bounds.

From a young age, Ranjith Vasireddy displayed an uncanny aptitude for entrepreneurship, he always looked for opportunities to do things differently and believed in innovating something on his own. After graduation, unlike his friends who were motivated to get good jobs, Ranjith Vasireddy was motivated to provide jobs and that is when he embarked on a journey that would define his legacy.Fuelled by his passion for innovation and the belief that technology could revolutionize anything, he was looking for opportunities to start a business of his own. However, initially, he faced his share of obstacles, as he had no financial support from friends or family. But this did not stop him from pursuing his passion and in fact motivated him more to push his limits to reach his dreams.This is when he applied for a personal loan to fund himself and after his first loan of 4 Lac got sanctioned, he started a performance marketing company. This startup aimed to provide marketing services for businesses where they help businesses in creating brand awareness and developed websites and applications.It was during this time when he learned a lot about different industries and realised the potential and the gaps of real estate industry. Hence while he was working with businesses, he parallelly built a product of his own called EstateDekho. A platform which generates quality leads for real estate businesses and makes it easy for them to manage all their leads.Ranjith’s perseverance paid off when EstateDekho released a groundbreaking AI-powered learning platform called Digi Marketer. This platform, with its adaptive algorithms, transformed the way real estate businesses can generate leads, which now they can generate by themselves by creating their own campaigns on multiple platforms.The startup's success caught the attention of investors, propelling Ranjith Vasireddy and his team into the limelight and now EstateDekho’s turnover is 3.5 Cr, with over 50 employees and its branches in multiple cities like, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Delhi, Noida and Pune.

Ranjith’s indomitable spirit and groundbreaking innovations have left an indelible mark on the world of technology and real estate. His journey from a small-town dreamer to a global entrepreneur is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and a relentless pursuit of one's dreams. As he continues to lead the charge in shaping a brighter future, Ranjith vasireddy remains an inspiration to all those who dare to dream and change the world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

