The International Glamour Project Mrs India 2023 Rozina to represent India in Mrs Earth Pageant

Dr. Rozina, a professor and a life coach who has mentored thousands of students, is a shining example of resilience, strength, and the transformative power of The International Glamour Project (TIGP). She embodies the belief in living life to the fullest and possesses an unwavering warrior spirit that has propelled her forward despite facing unimaginable tragedy in her life. Losing her 21-year-old daughter in a devastating road accident was a heart-wrenching experience that could have broken her spirit, but Rozina chose a different path. She turned her grief into a force for good by establishing the 'Zoya Rana Foundation' in her daughter's honor, a testament to her selflessness and compassion. Moreover, Rozina's commitment to making a difference extended beyond the foundation as she selflessly pledged to donate her daughter's organs, offering the gift of life to others in need.

Today, Rozina stands as an inspiration for countless women who have witnessed her remarkable journey. At the age of 54, she is set to represent India on the international stage at the prestigious Mrs. Earth pageant in the Elite Category (40+ yrs & above), showcasing her enduring beauty, grace and strength. This esteemed competition will see her pitted against candidates from around the world, including countries such as the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan & many more. The pageant, scheduled to take place in Manila, Philippines, from the 18th to the 23rd of July 2023, offers Rozina a chance to shine and captivate the world with her talent & charm. India has never won this title in the Elite Category and it will be a first for the nation if Rozina clinches the International title and crown.

While Rozina's individual journey is awe-inspiring, it is crucial to acknowledge the pivotal role played by The International Glamour Project in shaping her path. The International Glamour Project is an organization founded by Dr. Akshata Prabhu and Dr. Swaroop Puranik to support those women to become role models to future generations. The organization’s motto is to promote women empowerment. TIGP's comprehensive training program gave Rozina the tools and support she needed to navigate her personal transformation. Beyond the conventional notions of glamour, TIGP emphasizes substance, inner beauty, and personal growth. This empowering platform enabled Rozina to heal from her pain and rediscover her innate strength, confidence, and purpose. Moreover, TIGP fostered an inclusive and supportive environment that encouraged Rozina to embrace her age, body, and ethnicity with pride. The organization recognized that true beauty transcends societal norms and provided Rozina with the space to celebrate her individuality fully. This acceptance and celebration of diversity bolstered Rozina's confidence and empowered her to become a symbol of inspiration for women worldwide.

Rozina's journey as TIGP Mrs. India 2023 in the elite division is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the profound impact of living life to the fullest, She makes a statement that age is just a number as she prepares to compete on the international stage embodying the core values of womanhood and proving that beauty radiates from within.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.