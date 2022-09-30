The Ketogen Lean Smoothie: Healthy Flavourful Plant-Based High Protein Smoothie

Weight Loss seems impossible for many and somehow a lot of people can get away with any thing they eat and stay slim. There are several factors which contribute to weight gain like sedentary lifestyle, gut health, metabolism, stress, diseases and hormonal disbalance however most important is our dietary choices We are spending on unhealthy dietary items but as Bethenney Frankel quotes, “Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments''.

Fixing your nutrition not only helps with weight loss but improves your overall health so here we are going to talk about a sustainable way of improving health and step up in the journey of weight loss. Let’s introduce you to one of the Ketogen Superfood- Lean Smoothies that is based on Ayurveda and Science and is becoming India’s 1st choice for health enthusiasts.

What is it?

Ketogen lean smoothie is loaded with herbs and protein which promote weight loss and improve digestive health. It’s a plant-based smoothie sweetened with natural stevia and cinnamon that contains vitamin, minerals and good carbs and fat which can work as a meal replacement drink.

Let’s dive into the ingredients. It is packed with essential herbs.

Green coffee

Natural cocoa powder

Ashwagandha

Pea protein

Cinnamon

Oats

Pineapple enzymes

Beetroot

Green tea

Papaya enzymes

Stevia

How Ketogen Lean smoothie is the first choice for health enthusiasts?

It is easy to consume and can fulfill your diet needs in a superior way. Ketogen Lean Smoothie helps you lose weight by keeping you full for longer, it suppresses cravings and improves digestion. The ingredients help muscles and detox the body. It is a good diet supplement to improve your overall health. It is recommended as a meal supplement to replace one of the three meals of the day.

Benefits of including Lean smoothie in your diet:

It supports digestion

Contains high fiber content that helps to reduce constipation and toxins in the colon, which will help boost your immune system and overall health.

It helps to curb hunger pangs

Resist the urge to binge with Ketogen Lean Smoothie. This delicious and low-calorie formula ward off hunger pangs and reduce cravings so you can enjoy a smaller meal.

No added sugars

Lean smoothie will satisfy your cravings in the most delicious way possible. There are no added sugars—we sweetened it with stevia instead.

It boosts metabolism

It includes a potent mix of rare herbs and essential vitamins that can boost your metabolism and encourage weight loss.

In addition it has:

1. No Gluten

Gluten is found in wheat which triggers many diseases and people are being aware of the benefits of gluten-free products. And lean smoothies have no gluten which makes you lean faster.

2. No lactose

Many people are lactose intolerant and Lean smoothie is without any milk products but a combination of herbs which helps you to give you a better shape.

3. No added sugar

Sugar causes weight gain but Ketogen Lean smoothie is sweetened by stevia which is a natural herb and substitute of sugar.

Our favorite recommended recipe with Plant Based Vegan Lean Smoothie:

Ingredients:

> One scoop of Lean smoothie

> One cup banana

> One tbsp chocolate

> One glass of milk

> Ice cubes

Steps:

Blend all the above mentioned ingredients.

Top it with cranberries.

Serve and enjoy it chilled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice.