‘The Late Night Edit - Season 2’ Lights Up DLF CyberHub, Delhi-NCR's Premier Night Experience

Gurugram: Delhi-NCR's nightlife is more vibrant than ever with DLF CyberHub’s Season 2 of ‘The Late Night Edit’. As the ultimate hotspot for entertainment lovers, DLF CyberHub once again shines, delivering a range of unique experiences that have become a staple of the city's social scene. With a mix of gourmet dining, vibrant activities, and live performances, DLF CyberHub cements its reputation as the prime location for an electrifying night out.

Get ready for an evening filled with retail therapy and outdoor movie magic at ‘The Late-Night Edit’ every Friday and Saturday at DLF CyberHub. From ‘Midnight Shopathon’ to ‘Late Night Souk’ and ‘Movie Screening - Under the Stars’, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

With exciting giveaways, shopping becomes even more rewarding.

Spend Big, Win Bigger

During the ‘Midnight Shopathon’ (9 PM – 12 AM, Fridays and Saturdays), shoppers can take advantage of extended hours at top brands like Puma, Nike, Decathlon, Sunglass Hut, and more. With exciting giveaways, shopping becomes even more rewarding. Get products worth 5K on retail spends between 10K – 20K, receive products worth 10K when you shop between 20K – 30K, or grab products worth 15K when you go all out with spends of 30K and above and a surprise hamper, making your night even more exciting.

Unforgettable Experiences

As evening falls, explore the specially curated ‘Late Night Souk by handpickedbypc’, featuring a selection of top homegrown brands every Friday and Saturday from 5 PM onwards. This thematic market offers the best in jewelry, home décor, art collectibles, health-related products, and much more!

Don't miss the open-air cinema experience.

Cinematic Saturdays

On Saturdays, don't miss the open-air cinema experience ‘Movie Screening - Under the Stars’ starting at 7 PM at the Amphitheatre. Relax on plush bean bags as you watch your favorite movies under the starry sky, creating cherished memories with friends and family.

Socialising Like Never Before

DLF CyberHub buzzes with energy during ‘The Late Night Edit – Season 2’, offering a variety of activities to enjoy. Savor culinary delights at world-class restaurants and socialise with fellow enthusiasts, creating unforgettable moments.

‘The Late Night Edit - Season 2’ at DLF CyberHub promises unmatched late-night experiences in Delhi-NCR, setting the stage for memorable weekend gatherings. With Season 2 raising the bar, the excitement builds for an even more spectacular Season 3.

Days: Every Friday & Saturday

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.