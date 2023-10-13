The London Institute of Banking & Finance India and MDI collaborate to elevate banking in India

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) India announced its strategic partnership with the leading management education provider, MDI Gurgaon’s School of Management of Financial Institutions (SoMFI), during the BFSI Connect 2023 event held on Saturday, October 7 2023.

This collaboration opens doors for banking and finance professionals of India to access bespoke training programmes, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses, and Management Development Programmes (MDP) under the esteemed banner of The London Institute of Banking & Finance. This will empower them to excel academically, and prepare for lucrative careers as international banking professionals, particularly in the rapidly growing fintech, banking, and finance sector.

According to McKinsey's Global Banking Annual Review, approximately 80% of the projected $1.3 trillion increase in global banking revenue between 2021 and 2025 is expected to be concentrated in emerging parts of the world like India, Middle East, Singapore, China, UK, Latin America, and some parts of the United States. In light of the burgeoning growth, there is a pressing need to offer professional courses for early career professionals seeking to upskill for higher-level roles. LIBF India has taken a proactive approach to address this demand by launching specialised programmes tailored to mid-level professionals aiming to excel in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector."Partnering with a leading education provider like MDI is not only a step-forward for LIBF India but will also act as a transformative opportunity for students and professionals in India. We commit to imparting best practices among students and professionals in the banking and finance domain, preparing them to excel in the ever-evolving global financial landscape” says Sumit Mehta, Director, LIBF India.

BFSI Connect 2023 brought together senior professionals from the likes of American Express, Maruti Suzuki, HCLTech, HSBC, Axis Bank, IDBI who engaged in insightful discussions on various topics. “It is a pleasure to be associated with LIBF, and we look forward to getting our students the international exposure and training experience from London, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.” said Prof. Ajay K Jain, Dean - Accreditations, OPGDM and School of Management of Financial Institutions (SOMFI), MDI Gurgaon.

About The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) - https://www.libf.ac.uk/

Rooted in the City of London, LIBF is an internationally-recognised professional body with a 140- year-old legacy – providing outstanding education to support those working within the banking and finance sector worldwide. LIBF’s focus is on lifelong learning, equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills and qualifications to achieve their career and life goals.

About The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) India - https://libf.in/

LIBF India, represented by Indiaedge Education Pvt Ltd was conceived in 2023, with the sole purpose of imparting training to banking and finance professionals. LIBF India offers a range of professional and executive qualifications, certificates, and customised training solutions in risk management, trade finance, fintech and digital banking.

