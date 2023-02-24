The Loot’s Too BIG For My Boots - Big Eyes Coin Could Make You a 10,000% Return and Will Ethereum Be Successful in 2023?

We are two months into the year 2023, and Bitcoin is doing well thus far. Bitcoin began the year well in January, resulting in a positive trend for several currencies. After a difficult year in which its value nearly reached an all-time low, Ethereum's value increased significantly in January. The year 2022 was not the best for the cryptocurrency industry, as several currencies dropped dramatically.

During the 2022 crypto winter, we saw the demise of two major crypto players. Terra Luna and FTX are both no longer available on the market. Do Kwon, the co-founder, was charged with fraud. A similar thing happened with FTX; the cryptocurrency crashed when some concerning information regarding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was revealed, resulting in his bankruptcy.

We are already in the second month of 2023, and things are looking well for investors. Although we are aware that cryptocurrencies may be quite unpredictable, we will take a detailed look at three distinct altcoins that could be a good investment this month.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Very to $30 Million in Stage 12 of Presale

Loot boxes will be added to the Big Eyes Coin community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been highly savvy in its presale rounds, raising a whopping $30 million to date and showing no signs of slowing down. Big Eyes was inspired by the popularity of Dogecoin but varied from it; in a crowded marketplace of dog-themed joke coins, Big Eyes is cat-themed and seeks to stand apart.

Even though the 200% bonus code for Big Eyes will expire very soon, Big Eyes has created another excellent chance for its community members to acquire additional tokens during the presale.

Loot boxes will be added to the Big Eyes Coin community. A loot box is a mystery box found in many adventure-style video games. You stumble across them at random while playing a game and can use them to unlock new in-game objects, weaponry, or outfits. On February 21st, three separate treasure boxes will be available. The Adorable Box, Kitty Vault, and The Super Saiyan Box all contain $BIG tokens, and a lucky member of the BIG community may win up to $100,000 in tokens.

For example, if a BIG community member were to win a 1k loot box could give users a chance to produce up to a 10,000% return. Same concept if one buys a $100 loot box, you could potentially make a 5000% return. The good thing about these loot boxes is that you will never lose because no matter which box you choose, you will always get back what you invested.

Ethereum (ETH) is the Second Largest Crypto by Market Cap

Despite having a token that is just slightly less valued than Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) is the most valuable network in the cryptocurrency market. The network has already made major contributions to blockchain technologies and innovations such as tokens, DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and so on, and it will continue to do so in the near future.

It is a no-brainer to include some ETH tokens in your portfolio; it is less volatile than other cryptocurrencies and has a substantial stake in the future of blockchain technology. Notwithstanding the most recent, the Merge, the network is already planning another launch in March 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.