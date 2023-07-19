The more you see, the more you use, the more you crave—Fall in love with OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G

Say hello to OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the biggest upgrade so far to the much-loved OPPO Reno series. This brand-new smartphone spells pure power inside out with an exceptional camera, spectacular display, delightful design, and powerful battery for INR 54,999. What more can you ask for?

At the core of this amazing smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform which comes together with a powerful 4700mAh battery, an advanced cooling system, and a camera experience like no other. It is a smartphone that excels pretty much on every count. The hardware and features of this device come in unison to give you a smartphone that scores a perfect 10 for user experience. We put the capabilities of this amazing new device to the test and this is what we found.

Stunning Portraits

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G brings you a camera experience like no other smartphone in this series, with powerful telephoto portrait capabilities. What truly aced the game for us here were the breathtaking portrait shots that you can shoot with its highest megapixel in the segment 64MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, which is the first ever for the Reno series that comes with an upgraded Portrait Mode. The telephoto lens is fully upgraded Pro-Portrait Mode with a new 3X portrait focal length that offers professional compression in your portrait shots.

All the photos taken by the smartphone fared high on image clarity, light, shadow, and color.

The camera system also has a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with a new IMX890 sensor and OIS for stunning snapshots and nighttime shooting and a 112° Ultra-Wide Camera that helps you capture everything in front of your eyes and beyond in an instant.

The goodness of the camera is not only limited to the rear camera system. For those of us who love to capture precious moments with selfies, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G’s front camera is equipped with an IMX709 sensor and Auto Focus technology for ultra-clear selfies that display improved light capture, color reproduction, and overall image quality. We tried to take some at night, when the light was low, and the results were equally outstanding. All the photos taken by the smartphone fared high on image clarity, light, shadow, and color.

Powerful Battery and Charging Experience

With its massive 4700mAh battery, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G lets you do all the things you want without worrying about the device powering off. It allows for 1.6 days of standby on a full charge. We tested out the 100W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge feature and found it to be just amazing— the smartphone’s dual cell battery charged from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds and to a full charge of 100 percent in all of 27 minutes. The smartphone truly lived up to the claim of being one of the fastest-charging smartphones in the market.

It also has a Battery Health Engine that main battery life over a long duration of use and a SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip that allows you to go on for longer and longer and to get more out of every single charge and extend the overall life of the battery. This is the first time that this chip is being featured in a Reno series smartphone. To further support the flash charging experience the process is also certified by Tüv Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification

Flagship Mobile Platform

Imagine running as many as 40+ mobile apps at a single time without facing a lag or without the phone shutting down. This is possible on the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, because of the OPPO’s proprietary Dynamic Computing Engine.

On the other hand, with the flagship Qualcomm platform Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform at its core, we got a 10 percent increase in CPU performance and up to 30 percent increase in efficiency. The AI performance was also enhanced by 20 percent. Such is the power of the 4th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System and a dual-band GPS that even when we were in an area with weak network connectivity, the smartphone could ascertain my geographical positioning with remarkable accuracy.

The phone remains ultra-cool even after playing games on it for hours, extended video shooting, or multi-tasking on multiple apps. This is made possible by an Ultra-Conductive Cooling System that is the best so far for a Reno series smartphone.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G also comes with TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Rating A certification which showcases that the phone is built to deliver excellent performance even after 4 years of usage.

Delightful Design

Look at the new OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G and you are sure to be bowled over by its stunning looks! At a weight of just 194 grams and a thinness of 8.28 mm, the smartphone is sleek and lightweight. A two-toned design created using a special splicing technique with glass and aluminum gives it a premium feel. This special material also adds durability and an added layer of protection to the three powerful camera modules that are housed in it.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G houses an advanced periscope structure that reduces the overall thickness by 0.96mm, which makes the device Industry’s thinnest and lightest periscope camera phone.

The smartphone is available in two exciting new hues— a Glossy Purple that looks like fine porcelain and a Silvery Grey with a subtle metallic texture, which I loved for its ultra fingerprint-resistant finish.

Spectacular Display

This model has the slimmest bezels ever seen on a Reno series device, giving you more room to enjoy the content that’s playing on it— whether it is your favorite game or the latest show on OTT that you have been waiting to see. It was a real treat to watch my favorite OTT show on the 3D curved 6.74 screens of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, with its 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The 1.5K Ultra-Clear Borderless Display coupled with the OPPO’s latest innovation, the ProXDR Smart Display Control, delivers a massive lift in dynamic range to HDR photos which are clear and bright. The screen is safe from drops, thanks to its AGC Dragontrail™ Star 2 cover which promises up to 20 percent more drop resistance compared to Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The verdictAll in all, the new OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is the perfect amalgamation of great smartphone tech with features that would make a qualitative difference in the user’s life, such as a powerful portrait telephoto camera, long-lasting battery with fast charging, a great performance, and a stunning design. For INR 54,999, it is a great price point for a feature-rich model like this one. Get yours today from Flipkart, OPPO Stores, and Mainline Retailer. Check out the exciting offers available on the first sale of this product below.

Check out the exciting offers available on the first sale of this product

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.