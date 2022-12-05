The new-age Real Estate advisory platform ‘Synergy Advisors’ gets launched

New Delhi (December 5th, 2022):- Recently, Synergy Advisors, a new-age Real Estate advisory platform that connects the unorganised, non-institutional and individual real estate advisors with each other was officially launched successfully. The new face of collaborative real estate in India has already started to mark its presence across multiple locations at a Pan-India level. The recently-launched platform would also assist unconventional entrepreneurs and unemployed youth finding it challenging to make it large in their professional careers.

The newly-launched platform is futuristic by design and comes with the ability to trigger advanced integrated metaverses and virtual reality ecosystems using advanced, modern-age technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithms to impart the relevant knowledge and insights at all the levels of the ever-evolving Real Estate markets. It would also allow unorganised and non-institutional real estate advisors and individual marketers an opportunity to access previously inaccessible data.

Synergy Advisors is equipped with cutting-edge solutions to efficiently serve diverse client needs and this is what makes it a first-of-its-kind next-generation Real Estate advisor-tech platform. Furthermore, it enables the resolving of all significant challenges of the average real estate advisor with restricted access to high-end developments, inventory, resources, and technology. It allows such partners access to their own data-driven ecosystem that leverages advanced AI and Virtual Reality, advanced operational infrastructure, and established brand identity.

Talking about the need and the idea behind launching a new-age real-estate advisory platform, Rahul Dedha, CEO, Synergy Advisors, stated, “Micro-players have a massive potential to rise above and beyond their sphere of limitations. Synergy Advisors smartly addresses those limitations by providing such players with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a trustworthy platform, skill & knowledge development, broader project spectrum, structured marketing and sales funnels, project closure and smooth cash flow management.”

Throwing his weight firmly behind Synergy developing into a parallel real estate universe of its kind, he further added, “We already enjoy a growing pipeline of realtors and brokers who leverage the Synergy platform for expanded outreach, audience, technical expertise, brand support, and inventory access. It enables them to augment their sales graph. As we gather momentum, we expect around fifty thousand advisors pan India and about 10 thousand in NCR to join the Synergy tribe by FY 23-24.”

Synergy Advisors comes with the endorsement of a leading multinational conglomerate, Viraaj Ventures, known for its wide stakeholder interests in infrastructure, information technology, wealth management, engineering consulting, real estate development, food & beverages, and real estate advisory and corporate and legal consulting.

When asked about his outlook for Synergy Advisors, Ankit Aditya Pradhan, Managing Director, Viraaj Ventures applauded Rahul Dedha for his vision of empowering individual contributors who have the zeal and dedication to thrive but lack resources and opportunities." Rahul is bullish on the growth and expansion plans of Synergy on a global level, he added.

Synergy Advisors: Functional Dynamics

Synergy is all about hyperlocal empowerment. It enables localised brokers and realtors to access wider opportunities that otherwise elude them. Furthermore, it presents local & international players a chance to capitalise on a highly curated consumer marketplace driven by artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and big data. That interests local and overseas players looking to tap into India's real estate.

“Hyperlocal expansion is a natural progression in our global growth story. Synergy Advisors provides realtor communities where we operate, like the GCC and North America, a great opportunity to ride our brand, macroeconomic depth, geographic adaptability, technological abilities, and deep inventory bandwidth to invest in India," says Manasvi Mehrotra, CEO, RA Global, a key strategic partner to Synergy.

"Imagine how immensely inclusive it will be for small-scale dealers, brokers, and realtors to access PropTech technologies that simulate real-time experiences through virtual architectural visualisation of the interior and exterior properties of interest. A smaller, connected world is one of the underlying goals," he adds.

Clearly, with all that it is loaded with, Synergy Advisors is all set to make way for a disruption trail that could change the shape and outlook of real estate in times to come.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.