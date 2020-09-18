‘The New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) is a much-needed structural reform’

brand-stories

• How would you describe the current status of higher education in India? And what are your views the New National Education Policy 2020

I believe that the Indian Higher education has seen a sea change with the government introducing the landmark New Education Policy 2020.

The New Education Policy 2020, which is truly a much needed structural reform, is quiet commendable and has taken every step to achieve the holistic goal of providing quality education there by giving our country a skillful, talented, and professional youth population.

Learning systems like online learning and digital courses are also being encouraged to accentuate the digital India initiative and the concept of continuous assessments will encourage the process of learning creatively and imaginatively.

India will be promoted as a global study destination providing premium education at affordable costs, which will bring a big boost to the Indian economy.

The emphasis given to multi-disciplinary research will give way to high-quality teaching and research along with choices for student to follow their passion in doing what they aspire and love the most. This makes the policy definitely student-centric.

One of the biggest transformational features of the new policy is the use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction at the primary level.

The top 20 countries in terms of GDP use their mother tongue as a medium of education in imparting and dissemination of knowledge.

Another important addition is the introduction of coding from Class 6 onwards. This will ensure that students develop a strong foundation and build logical and analytical skills among our students along with developing a keen interest in computer science.

What needs to be seen is the implementation and execution of this policy which I’m sure under the current leadership will be equally effective.

• Tell us more about the strengths of Galgotias University?

I strongly feel that the biggest strength of our institution is our brilliant and highly innovative students, who are excelling in their chosen career path. It is because of the students and faculty that any educational institution gets its name and fame. Based on the feedback received from the top corporates and recruiters in the country, we are proud to say that our students have been making accomplishments, which are truly commendable, and they have made their presence felt in diverse fields.

• What are some of the innovative and new-age measures taken by the university to ensure that it continues to impart education in these unprecedented circumstances (Covid-19)?

The Covid-19 pandemic has given a big push to online education, especially at Galgotias. In view of the prevailing situation, the leading universities in India are opting for advanced technologies to engage the students and facilitate their learning. According to the World Economic Forum, “Global EdTech investments had reached US$18.66 billion in 2019 and the overall market for online education is projected to reach $350 billion by 2025.”

Students at the Galgotias University can take their pick from 50,000+ online lectures, 9,000+ e-learning resources, 3,000+ virtual classroom instances, 4,000+ online assignments, 10,000+ virtual videos, and 500+ virtual programming labs. They also have access to over 4,000 courses on industry-ready skills on the multiple MOOC platforms (for credit transfer). E-resources such as NPTEL, SWAYAM, UDEMY, COURSERA and MIT Open Course Ware links are being shared with all the students to enhance their learning curve.

Erudite scholars and alumni from our University are being acknowledged amongst the thought leaders of the country and they have carved a niche for themselves in different walks of life. The pivotal role being played by our University in the students’ overall development and their accomplishments are making me feel proud about the esteemed institution.

• Considering the current economic scenario, has placement of graduating batches been a major challenge? How are you coping with this?

Galgotias University is proud to announce that some of their students have been hired by Amazon for internship, which might get converted to placements at a 30.25 lakh annual package. We are proud of such recruiting partners and our brilliant students, who have been offered this opportunity.

Joining hands with Wipro and Adobe in terms of Academic Excellence Centre, Galgotias University established Adobe Digital Technology Academy; in which Adobe is offering two courses, which will improve the employability of the students.

Galgotias University always had its focus on imparting practical knowledge to students so that they are industry-ready when they join the new age corporate world post COVID-19. In order to keep students updated about the current technology and market trends, Galgotias University inaugurated the Adobe Digital Technology Academy in collaboration with Wipro Technologies.

Galgotias University has already associated with other corporate partners to establish employability enhancement programs in association with Infosys-Campus Connect Program, Cognizant Compe10cy, Wipro Talent Next Program, Adobe India-MoU to impart training in digital skills in Data Analytics, Tech Mahindra – MoU to impart student training and Faculty Development Programs, Ericsson EMPOWER-University Program.

Galgotias University is also offering Certification Courses to students in collaboration with NASSCOM for Cyber security and Data analytics, NIIT for Java and Python, CP CADD Centre, New Delhi for SCADA Development, ISIE India-Electrical Vehicle Design Opportunity, Electronics for you, New Delhi-IOT Development, Life Sciences Sector Skill Council - Competency certification for B Pharma.

Students of Galgotias University have also justified these efforts of the university in terms of grabbing job offers during campus placements. Galgotias University proudly observed a successful placement season for 2020 passing out B Tech and MBA students while the placement season is not over yet. Highlight of the placement season is that 90% of eligible students from B Tech-CSE/IT, 85% students of overall all branches in B Tech and 92% students of MBA have secured the Job offer. In the current placement season 38 % students have secured multiple job offers and the highest salary package till date has been Rs. 30.24 LPA. For 2020 batch, more than 200 companies had come over for placement.

I believe that our success lies in our students’ success in their careers. There is no better feeling of success when I meet our alumni students at the various places such as airports, hotels, hospitals, courts, government offices, corporate events and hear their success stories and achievements after they graduated from our colleges & institutions. I measure success not only in terms of money but also by the value system that our students have imbibed during their time spent while pursuing the different value-added courses and programs.

•Going forward in the Covid19 era, what are the immediate goals you wish to achieve for Galgotias University in terms of use of technology?

The current generations of engineers entering the industry and manufacturing operations have backgrounds and experiences that differ in a number of ways from engineers with thirty, twenty, or even ten years on the job. Our students engineers fresh out of college have been exposed to interacting with digital information technologies and all aspects and technologies for the new age industry requirements.

The digital learning environment at Galgotias is absolutely state of the Art with Latest online tools, software’s and learning management systems for not only online teaching but online assessments and examination are being used by Galgotias which are taking their students much ahead of others by embracing technology.

Galgotias students already have an edge during the COVID crisis as they are exposed to more than 45000+ online lectures, 12000+ E-learning resourses, 3000+ virtual classroom instances, 4000+ online assignments, 1000+ Virtual videos and more than 500+ virtual programming Labs.

Galgotias university students have access to over 4000+ courses available on various Mooc platforms (for credit transfer) and students can enhance their learning skills by taking these online certification courses and programs. These courses make them skilled in areas, which are required by the Industry in today’s times. e-Resources such as NPTEL, SWAYAM,UDEMY, COURSERA, MITCourseware links are shared with all students to enhance their learning.

The Mobile Application and Learning management system at Galgotias University is dynamic and design to assist students in every way possible specially in the post covid19 world. The mobile app at Galgotias not only allows students to plan their lectures but also keeps them informed of all seminars, activities and events. The app keeps the students informed and updated on their attendances,results,course handouts provided by faculty and many other enhanced features that are being constantly developed and upgraded.

The campus known for its design across the country is spread across an expanse of 52 acres. It has a campus, which is equipped with all the essential requisites needed to complement experiential teaching and learning.

Located in Greater Noida, it witnesses amongst the highest enrolments among private universities in India and about 18,000 brilliant students across 100+ plus undergraduate and postgraduate programs are experiencing quality education.

Moreover, it serves as a home to more than 1000+ notable faculty members handpicked from top institutions not only in India but globally. Further, it extends help to meritorious students by providing them with scholarship opportunities.

Galgotias School of Medical & Allied Sciences has signed MoU with life Sciences skill development Council [LSSSDC] Government of India in Quality assurance, production & manufacturing, Quality control for pharmacy programme. The campus has 10 Center of excellences which are in healthcare, AI ML, data Science and many others.

Any University campus must have student centric activities. There are 45 Students club and strong existence of Students council which execute the operations of the Students club and create google and Microsoft ambassadors and make the campus happening. Choice based credit system, Dual major, Interdisciplinary approach, strong ERP, Smart operations, Cashless campus are the few USPs of the campus. Galgotias Centre for Technology Innovation & Incubation (GCTII) has been established in association with MSME Ministry, Govt. of India to foster an environment to transform innovative skills & business ideas and produce a pool of proficient startups as part of Galgotias corporate social responsibility.

• What would be the message you would like to share with students, who are all set to join higher education courses in Indian universities and institutes, especially this year?

Be ready to imbibe technology-based classroom learning

Be ready to learn the latest curriculum

Be ready to imbibe the social and cultural change

Follow ethics and etiquettes of online teaching learning and evaluation

Acquire certificates and get self-skilled by joining online certification and skilling programs being provided in the university

Understand online trends and opportunities of internships/ projects

Use this period for networking, learning and self skilling