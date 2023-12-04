The New Face of Success: 5 Brands Shaping the Business Landscape in 2023

Introducing the five visionary brands reshaping industry norms and elevating standards in 2023. These forward-thinking companies have embraced innovation, redefined excellence, and set a new benchmark for success. In a rapidly changing business environment, these brands stand out for their commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering powerpack value. Delve into the spotlight of the pioneer's journey who are transforming the business perception, bringing fresh perspectives, and inspiring others to raise the bar. Get ready to witness the evolution of excellence with these five promising brands.

1. Contentstack

Nishant Patel, Founder & CTO of Contentstack.com, has successfully navigated the technology domain, earning a B.S. in Computer Science from The Ohio State University. Formerly a senior architect at TIBCO Software, Patel transitioned into cloud-native and SaaS technologies, establishing Raw Engineering in 2007.

As CTO, Patel spearheaded the development of industry-leading SaaS products, including Raw Engineering's MBaaS, Built.io iPaaS, and Contentstack, recognised as a premier API-first CMS for Enterprise. With over 22 years of expertise, Patel is renowned as a trusted technology advisor to Fortune 500 clients.

Beyond his corporate ventures, Patel is an angel investor through Surfboard Ventures, supporting resilient entrepreneurs in early-stage startups. Under his guidance, Contentstack has swiftly risen to prominence as the leading Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Patel envisions offering dynamic digital experiences, reinforcing the company's commitment to client support and digital-first strategies across channels, audiences, brands, and regions.

2. Dusky Lory

Dusky Lory, a familial endeavour in Uttarakhand, India, vibrantly fuses age-old craftsmanship with contemporary design. The brand exemplifies a family's commitment to conserving cultural heritage through top-notch home decor. Each creation is fashioned to embody a dedication to quality and authenticity that mirrors its family's principles in every design.

Catering to discerning homeowners and devotees of interior design, Dusky Lory appeals to those who value the amalgamation of traditional artistry and modern refinement. Its clientele seeks decor that enriches their living spaces and encapsulates the sincerity and attention synonymous with a family-centric enterprise. The platform uniquely intertwines the artistry of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh with contemporary design elements.

From a humble small-town store to a flourishing online presence, our journey signifies adaptability and promising dedication. Amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19, the family's passion for traditional art transitioned into the digital area, allowing the company to share the authenticity and care imbued in its artisanal decor with a global audience.

3. The Unplugged Web

Theunpluggedweb is a competitive IT services company with a promising presence in the USA and India. It has become a go-to partner for global clients seeking web and mobile application development and digital marketing solutions.

With over seven years of industry expertise, Theunpluggedweb offers a various range of services to meet the dynamic needs of businesses worldwide. The company's offerings include Mobile and web application development, JavaScript-based web applications, Blockchain development, and Expertise in emerging technologies.

The success of Theunpluggedweb is attributed to its deep industry experience and commitment to client success. The company's mission revolves around providing customized solutions that effectively address the unique challenges faced by businesses, offering crucial support to entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Critical digital services Theunpluggedweb provides include digital marketing, search engine optimization, web and mobile application development, blockchain development, graphic design, and social media marketing. The company's core strengths lie in its commitment to client confidentiality and project security.

4. My Square Feet

In response to the persistent challenges hindering common individuals from accessing real estate investments in the dynamic Indian real estate market, iCreate Innovation Private Limited introduces MySquareFeet—a revolutionary fractional ownership investment platform. Spearheaded by visionary entrepreneurs Anirudh Gupta, Pawan Soni, and Shivam Bhati, the platform aims to democratise real estate by leveraging blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.

MySquareFeet ingeniously breaks down traditional barriers to real estate investment by dividing properties into square-foot portions, eliminating the need for substantial capital. This groundbreaking approach not only enhances accessibility but also invites diverse investors to participate in the dynamic realm of real estate. Anirudh, Shivam, and Pawan, with their extensive experience and expertise, bring forth a commitment to revolutionising real estate investment, making it inclusive for individuals from all walks of life.

The platform's commitment to assured returns, efficient ownership, and management further distinguishes MySquareFeet from conventional real estate investment platforms, with the upcoming release of the MySquareFeet app on both the Play Store and the App Store.

5. Aqua Ride

Dive headfirst into aquatic wonders with Aqua Ride Water Sports, a brainchild of the visionary Nischit Damodar. Established in 2019, this underwater haven has swiftly carved its niche as an adventure in water sports, crafting an experience adorned with avant-garde activities and a fortress of safety measures.

Nestled strategically in the heart of Heble, Bhatkal, Aqua Ride unfurls its mastery, honed over 25 years, creating ripples of excitement along the picturesque coastlines of Karnataka. Aligning forces with esteemed travel platforms such as Trip Advisor and Make My Trip, Aqua Ride is a maestro delivering a spectrum of services, from enchanting Boat Trips to Snorkelling and Scuba Dives.

Aqua Ride's armoury is nothing short of awe-inspiring, boasting a fleet of over ten boats, two parachutes, an array of inflatables, cutting-edge diving gear, and emergency equipment that ensures a seamless and secure coastal escapade.

With operational outposts strategically scattered in Murudeshwar, Kapu, Goa, and the bustling city of Bangalore, Aqua Ride extends a tempting invitation to all adventure aficionados, encouraging them to embark on a spellbinding journey.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.