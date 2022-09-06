The New Me: Your complete wellness companion

The pandemic is now but a distant recollection of a dire event in the history of mankind. In this wake, the pandemic has taught plenty that fitness and the need for a balanced living are some of the biggest things that we cannot take for granted. Planted between walls for over a year had severely affected lifestyles, and health suffered. Owing to the overwhelming need for lifestyle transformation and the actively passive fitness industry in our country, some of the biggest entrepreneurs came forth to bring about the change that was overdue for quite some time.

Blending the new age of living with mindful existence, Gagan Dhawan has been breaking hindrances and innovating the industry with his penchant for learning and constructive workflow. Dhawan has been known for introducing a number of ground breaking ventures in several industries, including eCommerce, fitness and much more. Set on bringing his business to newer heights with the newly formed “The New Me”, Dhawan has been making headlines with his new venture along with another brilliant venture, “Pen Aur Paper”.

Dhawan believes that mindful living is not only about inculcating healthy habits in life. It is much more. Mindful living starts with being conscious of the surroundings, and Dhawan’s “The New Me” is aimed just at that. With promises of complete transformation in just 90 days, the new venture will be primarily focused on helping users get the right balance in life. Not to be confused with any simple fitness platform, “The New Me” aims to bring forth a new way of living for everyone around us by not only helping to develop better habits but also including diet plans, fitness regimes and much more. “The New Me” kit aims to be the ultimate pitstop for everything healthy in you by offering a holistic approach to life. Also, users should be able to benefit from the Multidimensional fitness plans which have been specially curated for “The New Me”.

Gagan’s “The New Me” also features a plethora of differently customised diet plans for each individual need. Put forth by leading dietitians and nutrition specialists, The new Me aims for a more plant-based diet to cater to every individual nutritional need. Each of the curated diet plans offered by the platform is tailored as per the user profile to give the best possible results.

Along with this, “The New Me” also aims to water the sprouts of healthy habits by inculcating life-changing habits to boost mental wellbeing, willpower and confidence. One of the most remarkable offerings in the diverse portfolio is the “Quit Smoking Plan”, which has proven to work in tandem with your life without trapping you in the cycle of quitting and relapsing.

“The New Me”, the newest venture from Dhawan, is the newest innovation to usher in a healthy and productive life for the users. Complete with diet plans, exercises and workouts and habit development, the per-user curated model of “The New Me” will be the 360-degree wellness plan everybody needs.

