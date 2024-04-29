The Next Biggest Investment Hub - East Hyderabad

East Hyderabad is undergoing a remarkable transformation, evolving into a leading destination for discerning investors. The region has recently seen the inauguration of five state-of-the-art IT parks, marking the beginning of a new era of technological advancement. This development, along with the establishment of a new industrial park and corridor, is cementing East Hyderabad's reputation as a hub of industrial and innovative excellence.

Exceptional Connectivity and Infrastructure

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Businesses don't just exist in a place, they thrive on connections. East Hyderabad understands this, and it shows in their ambitious transportation projects. The Regional Ring Road (RRR) is the star of the show, opening up seamless access across the region. No more bottlenecks or long transit times – this is how modern businesses operate!

But it's not just roads. The Hyderabad Metro Rail's Red Line extension is a lifeline for commuters, reducing travel times and making East Hyderabad even more accessible to the city's talent pool. This isn't just about convenience; it's about attracting the best and brightest to fuel the area's growth. The growth of IT in East Hyderabad is planned to extend up to 100km, underscoring this ambition with the inauguration of a new IT hub in Suryapet in 2023, which is strategically located on the Vijayawada Highway and just 70 km from our project.

Businesses thrive on a strong backbone of connectivity, and the Hyderabad-Vijayawada

Highway is proving to be just that. The central government's declaration of this route as a dedicated industrial corridor underscores its significance in fuelling economic expansion. This commitment to streamlined trade is further reflected in the dramatic increase in land prices. In 2021, a square yard stood at Rs. 8,000 – by 2024, projections show a surge to Rs. 21,000, with a further leap to Rs. 60,000 by 2027. This is a testament to the burgeoning potential businesses see in this dynamic region.

Alongside this, the widened highway, 24 new flyovers for reduced congestion, and that massive 8-lane expressway signal a commitment to efficient trade. Picture goods and resources moving at the speed of business. That's what East Hyderabad is offering – a place where connectivity isn't just a buzzword, it's the foundation for success.

Sustainable Growth and Strategic Developments

East Hyderabad isn't content with just being an investment hotspot; it's striving to be a model for responsible development. The Green Industrial Park is a testament to this commitment, providing a dedicated space for businesses that prioritise eco-friendly practices. Investors can be confident that their growth won't come at the cost of the environment – it's a place where progress and preservation go hand-in-hand.

The Declared Industrial Corridor reinforces this vision, offering state-of-the-art facilities designed for efficiency and streamlined operations. This focus on optimising resource use translates to reduced waste, lower transportation emissions, and ultimately, a smaller environmental footprint for businesses operating within the park. These strategic developments position East Hyderabad as a forward-thinking region, attracting investors who understand that true sustainability is essential for long-term success.

Investing in East Hyderabad means more than just seizing a lucrative opportunity. It means aligning your business with a community that believes in building a future where economic growth, innovation, and environmental responsibility are inseparable.

Be Part of the East Hyderabad Story

Investing in East Hyderabad isn't just a smart move, it's a chance to anchor your business in a place where the future is being built at breakneck speed. The pace of progress here is exhilarating, and the opportunities match the ambition of the city's iconic skyline. This isn't just about growth – this is about joining a movement where forward-thinking businesses can truly flourish.

Imagine your investments fuelled by world-class infrastructure, where connectivity and innovation open doors you never thought possible. This is East Hyderabad – a place where visionary plans aren't just blueprints, they're the foundation of a thriving economic landscape. When you invest here, you're aligning yourself with a region that isn't content to follow trends; it's setting them.

Welcome to East Hyderabad, where ambition meets opportunity. It's your new investment horizon, a place where tomorrow's success stories are being written today. The future isn't coming – it's already here.

To know more, visit: https://easternhyderabad.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.