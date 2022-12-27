The Next Bull Run Could Favour – Rocketize Token, Polygon, Theta Network

The next bull run is predicted to kick off by the second half of 2023. Although there is no guarantee that this prediction is true, many experts believe that with the Bitcoin halving event coming up, the entire crypto market could react with an uptrend that could linger longer.

Bitcoin controls about 38% of the entire crypto market capitalization—a reason why Bitcoin trends tend to affect the market all the time. If you watch closely, whenever Bitcoin is pumping, many cryptocurrencies tend to pump as well. The opposite can be said about Bitcoin dips.

These tokens have been predicted to soar over the next bull season: Rocketize Token (JATO), Polygon (MATIC), and Theta Network (THETA). Find out more about them in this article.

Polygon’s Web3 Expansion good for MATIC

Data from Messari.io confirmed Polygon’s growth rate since the last quarter of 2022. Polygon is among the most exciting blockchain networks in the closing quarter of the year. It recorded more than 190% in NFT-related sales.

One of the reasons for its insane figures has been its partnerships with big companies like Starbucks and Meta (the parent company of Facebook). Polygon reportedly has a deal with JP Morgan—one of the large banks establishing itself in Web3 protocols.

MATIC, the native token of Polygon, has reacted positively to Polygon’s grand entrance into the blockchain space. Many traders are currently cashing out on MATIC. Polygon is not a crypto to mess with. Whales are also betting on Polygon to gross above $2 before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Theta Network, Metachain Launch Positions It For Greatness

Theta Network is a blockchain infrastructure powering media and Metaverse protocols. Theta Network provides a framework for media services to operate on the blockchain.

Theta Network is powered by its native token, THETA. THETA suffered a big blow to its unit value when the crypto winter struck. Since peaking in 2021, THETA is yet to find its pace. However, the next run could give investors and crypto traders a run for their money.

Theta Network recently introduced the Metachain. Although its market did not react as expected by the crypto community, it still showed signals of a potential boost if more positive news arose from Theta Network.

Rocketize Token (JATO) set to power cross-chain protocols and NFT marketplace

Rocketize Token’s mover advantage will include a cross-chain crypto liquidity DEX pool and an NFT marketplace. Its utility token, JATO, will power the entire ecosystem and future integrations on its platform. Rocketize Token (JATO) could become the next big meme coin someday with all that has been observed on its roadmap.

Rocketize Token runs on Binance Smart Chain—one of the leading blockchains designed to thrive in the future. With Binance Smart Chain and the solid backing of the community, Rocketize Token nothing can stand in its way to the top of the ladder.

Becoming a member of Rocketize Token’s community costs little. Simply buying the Rocketize Token (JATO) via presale sets you to become a bonafide member of the ecosystem.

Rocketize (JATO)

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

