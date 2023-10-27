The Next Wave of Success: 10 Entrepreneurs Defining 2023

The year 2023 heralds a new wave of success driven by a remarkable group of entrepreneurs. These visionary individuals are shaping industries, pioneering innovative solutions, and leaving an indelible mark on the global entrepreneurial landscape. Discover the compelling stories of the 10 Entrepreneurs Defining 2023 and the remarkable journeys that have propelled them to the pinnacle of success.

1. Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik, MBBS, MD, Founder of Sweet Life Diabetic's Care & Research Center

Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik is the visionary founder of Sweet Life Diabetic's Care & Research Center, he has positively impacted the lives of over 100,000 diabetic individuals in just a decade.

Dr. Naik's innovative methodology fuses diet, yoga, and exercise, offering patients a path to reduce or eliminate their reliance on medication and insulin. This not only enhances the quality of life but also eases the financial strain on those he serves.

His extensive qualifications encompass clinical endocrinology, diabetes management, thyroid disorders, obesity control, and sexual medicine. This comprehensive expertise solidifies his position as a distinguished expert in the field.

Dr. Naik's dedication has garnered him an impressive array of awards, including the "Best Diabetologist of India" honor presented by the Governor of Maharashtra, the "Diabetes Initiative Award" from the Union Prime Minister's Office, and the “CORONA YODHA Award.”

Recognized as a leader in the healthcare sector, Dr. Naik has earned distinctions such as "Young Achiever of the Year" and a place in the esteemed "Leaders under 40" category.

For consultations and inquiries, please reach out to Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik via WhatsApp at +91-9556477997. Dr. Naik’s commitment to transforming diabetes care into a journey of hope and health, offering a brighter future for his patients.

2. Ankur Tharwan, EMS Academy

Ankur Tharwan, the visionary Founder of EMS Academy, is on a mission to transform education. His institution, catering to students from Class 6 to 12, offers a holistic approach that goes beyond academic excellence to focus on personal development and discovering one's higher purpose in life.

Mr. Tharwan firmly believes that education is a lifelong journey, and EMS Academy is the sanctuary of knowledge that embodies this philosophy.

With empathy and gratitude at the core of his leadership style, Tharwan has created a nurturing environment for both students and staff. He actively participates in day-to-day operations, ensuring the use of updated teaching methodologies for an optimal educational experience. At EMS Academy, every student becomes part of an inclusive learning ecosystem, where their unique potential is recognized and encouraged.

Tharwan's journey has been marked by challenges, notably in gaining parental trust in a field dominated by established educational institutions. However, his unwavering commitment to providing quality education sets EMS Academy apart. Tharwan's motivational philosophy encapsulates his dedication: “It is not important if you performed better than others. What matters is what you can do to make it better for others.”

Ankur Tharwan's pursuit of educational excellence demonstrates that true success lies in nurturing the growth and well-being of each student. EMS Academy is a shining example of this transformative approach, molding not only academic achievers but also future leaders of character and purpose.

3. Rahil Ranka, Linetech Web Solutions LLP

Meet Rahil Ranka, the ingenious mind behind ShipCorrect.com, a dynamic platform that's changing the game with technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).

At the heart of ShipCorrect.com lies a groundbreaking dynamic algorithm. This algorithm offers online sellers a diverse array of real-time shipping rates between two pincodes, providing the power to optimize shipping costs like never before.

But what sets ShipCorrect.com apart is its transformation from mere aggregator to a cost-saving tool. It's all about efficiency, tailored solutions, and substantial savings. With the capability to process over 3,000 orders per minute and the potential to save sellers an average of 50 rupees per order, ShipCorrect.com is rapidly emerging as a star in the logistics sector. Handling 50,000+ monthly orders across B2B and B2C segments, the company's estimated valuation stands at a remarkable 28 crores.

Hailing from Mumbai, Rahil Ranka has ignited a logistics revolution that's catching fire. To experience the future of logistics optimization and delve into the visionary journey of Rahil Ranka, visit ShipCorrect.com at https://www.shipcorrect.com.

4. Gagan Agarwal, College Jalebi

CollegeJalebi, a name synonymous with excellence, shines as a beacon for students in pursuit of undergraduate, master's, and MBBS programs. Their affiliations with renowned institutions such as NMIMS, SP Jain, DY Patil, and ITM Navi Mumbai underscore their dedication to providing students with the finest educational opportunities and a clear path forward.

Just as a jalebi is a delightful treat, selecting the right college can be equally rewarding and daunting. Through their distinctive brand and website, CollegeJalebi offers students mentorship, drawing from years of devoted experience. Their sole focus is on understanding each student's unique needs and preferences, ensuring they discover their perfect academic match.

In the vast realm of education, CollegeJalebi's product line spans a wide spectrum of options, encompassing MBBS, BBA, BCOM, and PGDM degrees. They serve as a trusted platform for students exploring diverse learning formats, including full-time, part-time, and distance courses.

As Gagan Agrawal and CollegeJalebi continue to illuminate the way for ambitious students, their journey is a testament to the transformative influence of dedicated guidance in shaping successful careers. With unwavering commitment and a clear vision, they stand as an unshakable support system for students embarking on their educational journey.

5. Vikas Singh, TeaMax Cafe

IMr. Vikas Singh, the visionary founder of TeaMax Cafe, operating under the esteemed Ashoka Franmark umbrella, emerged as a shining example of entrepreneurial brilliance. With TeaMax Cafe, India's rapidly expanding and affordable franchise, Mr. Singh is reshaping the cafe industry, offering a comprehensive package that includes cutting-edge equipment, ERP software, and extensive training.

Mr. Singh, a graduate of the prestigious IVEY Business School, embodies the values of transparency and honesty in his business endeavors. What sets TeaMax Cafe apart is its revolutionary chef-less model, ensuring zero food wastage and accelerating returns on investment. With a presence spanning 400+ locations across 24+ states, TeaMax Cafe thrives under Mr. Singh's visionary leadership.

The recognition of Mr. Vikas Singh as one of India's Top 10 Entrepreneurs in 2023 serves as a testament to his and TeaMax Cafe's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and revolutionizing the food service industry. Guided by Mr. Singh, TeaMax Cafe is setting new benchmarks for innovation, transparency, and growth, leaving an indelible mark on Indian entrepreneurship.

6. Lakshya Manwani, Safarnama films

At a mere 30 years of age, Lakshya Manwani has already become a prominent figure in India's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. In 2022, he achieved a notable distinction, securing a place in the "India's Top 100 under 40" list by FOX STORY, a testament to his remarkable achievements at a young age. His star has continued to ascend, with 2023 bringing another feather to his cap – a coveted spot in the prestigious "35 Under 35" list by ECONOMIC TIMES.

Lakshya is no ordinary entrepreneur; he is a visionary with a diverse portfolio and substantial funding for his ventures. His company, SAFARNAMA FILMS, stands as a leading name in the wedding industry, immortalizing over 150 weddings annually and crafting cherished memories for clients.

But his entrepreneurial odyssey doesn't conclude there. He recently ventured into the culinary world with "Sindhinama," a cloud kitchen specializing in authentic Sindhi cuisine. The venture swiftly gained popularity on various online food platforms, marking yet another milestone in his remarkable journey.

Lakshya Manwani epitomizes the spirit of youthful and innovative entrepreneurship in India. His vision, unwavering determination, and innovative approach have catapulted him to the forefront of the business world. As he continues to expand his ventures and make a lasting impact on the industry, Lakshya Manwani is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the dynamic world of Indian entrepreneurship.

7. Mudasir Ahmed, Digital Academi

In today's digital age, expertise in digital marketing is invaluable as businesses rely on skilled marketers to connect with their target audiences. However, Digital Academi, founded by Mudasir Ahmed, is more than just an educational institution; it serves as a launching pad for ambitious entrepreneurs, equipping them with the essential skills required to excel in the dynamic digital marketing landscape.

At Digital Academi, students embark on a comprehensive journey through the realms of digital marketing, delving into everything from SEO to social media marketing and data analysis. What sets this institution apart is its hands-on approach, offering practical insights and mentorship from seasoned professionals who have thrived in the digital marketing arena.

Graduates of Digital Academi have leveraged their education and support to establish thriving digital marketing agencies, consult for businesses, and run prosperous online ventures.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Digital Academi remains at the forefront, nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and staying ahead of industry trends.

Whether you aspire to enter the world of digital marketing or seek to ignite your entrepreneurial spirit, Digital Academi is your source of inspiration and action in the digital marketing realm.

Website: www.digitalacademi.com

Phone: +91-9390654108

Email: info@digitalacademi.com

8. Aditya Nair,Turing

Aditya Nair, currently the Head of Fulfillment and a valued member of the executive team at Turing, the world's premier tech services company powered by AI and intelligent automation, is making waves in the tech industry.

Turing, known for its pioneering Talent Cloud, offers unparalleled access to the world's most rigorously vetted developers, matched through the magic of AI.

Aditya is at the helm of global fulfillment operations at Turing, playing a pivotal role in the company's extraordinary growth trajectory. As a member of Turing's eight-member executive team, he actively formulates and executes strategies that propel the company to new heights.

Before joining Turing, Aditya served as an investor at WestBridge Capital, a public/private fund managing $8 billion, focusing on investments in India and supporting Indian entrepreneurs. His extensive experience also includes a stint as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, where he worked across Silicon Valley, India, and the Middle East.

He is based out of San Francisco, at the heart of the tech industry. Aditya holds a Masters in Business Administration from the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and completed his undergraduate studies at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

9. Ankita Jethi, Airson International Marketing Solutions

Ankita Jethi, a seasoned Business Consultant and the driving force behind Airson International Marketing Solutions (www.airsonmarketing.com), occupies the distinguished positions of Founder and Director within the organization. Her relentless dedication to delivering Digital Marketing Services to a wide array of businesses across India has firmly established her as a prominent figure in the industry.

Armed with a postgraduate degree in computer science from GGSIPU and a wealth of technical expertise, Ankita Jethi is poised to make a significant impact in the realms of Development and Marketing. Her unwavering commitment to these disciplines underscores her determination to excel in both fields.

Ankita's influence extends well beyond her professional endeavors. Her digital outreach has enriched numerous emerging entrepreneurs, equipping them with the essential tools to transform their businesses on a national scale. Her passion for staying at the forefront of industry trends and her thirst for knowledge, exemplified by her love for reading, highlight her commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge approach in her professional pursuits.

Moreover, Ankita Jethi dedicates a significant portion of her time to rigorous research and development efforts, ensuring she remains a leader in her field. In the near future, she is set to launch an online school of digital marketing, a visionary initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of youth and emerging entrepreneurs. Her forward-thinking approach and tireless dedication mark her as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing.

10. Bhavesh Garg, VSN Financial Services

Bhavesh Garg has made a remarkable mark as one of the Top 10 Emerging Entrepreneurs in 2023. His journey, transitioning from car design at Honda in Japan to elevating his family's business in India, is an inspiring tale of determination and success.

After a decade at Honda in Japan, Bhavesh Garg returned to India in 2021. He seamlessly applied his skills, vision, and unwavering determination to the Indian business landscape. Under his astute leadership, his family's company witnessed remarkable growth and expansion.

But Bhavesh's ambitions didn't stop there. He ventured into the realm of financial literacy, assuming the role of a guest speaker at universities and launching a YouTube channel. His mission is to empower individuals with financial wisdom, equipping them to make informed decisions and secure their financial futures.

Beyond financial education, Bhavesh Garg is revolutionizing wealth management with innovative approaches, promising a brighter financial future for countless individuals.

As one of India's top emerging entrepreneurs in 2023, Bhavesh Garg stands as a symbol of dedication, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of success. His journey serves as an inspiration for those who dare to dream and work tirelessly to transform those dreams into reality.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

