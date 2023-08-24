The NFT Landscape Shifts: Everlodge (ELDG)'s Meteoric Rise and the Challenge for Apecoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS)

Despite being in its presale phase, Everlodge (ELDG) has managed to generate significant interest and anticipation, challenging the dominance of established players like Apecoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS). This article explores this intriguing dynamic, shedding light on the factors driving Everlodge's swift ascent and its implications for the broader NFT market.

Everlodge (ELDG): The Dream of Luxury Real Estate Ownership

Imagine this: owning a piece of a lavish $9m New York apartment that you've always dreamt of. Sounds out of reach? Think again. With Everlodge's groundbreaking initiative, that far-fetched dream is now within your grasp – starting with an investment as low as $100.

Here's how it works: properties are transformed into fractionalized NFTs. These digital tokens encapsulate every detail of the contract, allowing you to own and sell them easily. Not only that, they can be transferred digitally in a blink of an eye with the full protection of blockchain technology.

But Everlodge offers more than just a marketplace. Its exclusive Launchpad opens doors previously closed to many. Property developers can now crowd-fund their ambitious projects directly from the community. For investors, this means direct access to prime real estate ventures right from their inception, a privilege once reserved for the well-heeled.

For those who relish the allure of luxury stays, Everlodge's Rewards Club is a treasure trove. Membership unlocks complimentary stays in some of the world's most coveted properties. But here's the twist: these stays aren't just luxurious experiences; they're assets. Members can opt to 'flip' their earned nights, turning them into yet another source of passive income.

Central to the Everlodge ecosystem is the ELDG token. It's not just a currency; it's an experience. Token holders gain entry into a realm of perks, from staking rewards to property discounts, elevating them to an elite tier of investors.

For those early birds eager to make their mark, the ELDG token is currently up for grabs at just $0.01 in its maiden presale phase. And with experts projecting its value to skyrocket in the near future, the prospects are tantalizing.

Apecoin (APE): Speculative Investment vs. Real-life Property Backing with Everlodge (ELDG)

At its peak, the Board Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) dominated the NFT realm, and ApeCoin was the token at the center of it all. But as enthusiasm for its NFTs waned, both BAYC's fame and ApeCoin's value took a hit.

A staggering decline in the average floor price of BAYC NFTs over recent months has sent shockwaves through the ApeCoin community. From a high of 128 ETH, the average BAYC NFT now sells for just 24 ETH. Add in Ethereum's price drop, and NFT holders are sitting on huge losses.

Over the last week, ApeCoin's value has further deteriorated by over 20% to a current price of just $1.60. Analysts note that there isn't any obvious support on the Apecoin chart, but the $1.00 level could provide some form of short-term relief.

Unlike Everlogde NFTs which are backed by real-life properties, BAYC NFTs are driven purely by speculation. The dropping cost of BAYC almost removes the sole purpose of buying the NFTs and Apecoin.

Axie Infinity (AXS): From Skyrocketing Gains to Diminishing Momentum

Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe that rewards players with real-world value for their in-game progress. Players can build teams of three fantasy creatures, or 'Axies', and battle them against each other to gain experience and valuable items such as rare NFTs.

Axie Infinity made headlines by rocketing to gains exceeding 10,000% during the 2021 Play-to-Earn (P2E) surge. However, the Axie Infinity momentum has since waned, with decreasing player engagement and a relentless bear market causing the Axie Infinity token to recede over 97% from its peak (20% this week alone).

Notably, Axie Infinity has fallen under the $6.00 support zone. Market experts predict that the token will linger under this area until renewed user interest or market upswing reignites the fervor for Axie Infinity.

