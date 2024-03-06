The OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Your Ultimate Smartphone Companion for This Year’s Holi Celebrations

As Holi draws near, the excitement for colourful celebrations where joy knows no bounds is at an all-time high. Every moment during the festival of colours is an expression of joy and togetherness, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime. This year, get ready to capture all those vibrant moments with your loved ones with a smartphone that will redefine your user experience.

Here to ramp up your Holi celebrations is OPPO’s latest offering — the OPPO F25 Pro 5G. Packed with several industry-leading features and a sleek design, 67W SUPERVOOCTM with 5000mAh, 4K Ultra Clear Video Back to Front, the F25 Pro 5G redefines what consumers can expect from an all-rounder device.

Read on to know all about your ultimate smartphone companion for Holi — the OPPO F25 Pro 5G.

Camera: Redefining Your Photography Experience

Boasting the segment’s leading 4K Ultra-Clear Video capability on both the back and front cameras, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G ensures that every colourful moment with your loved ones is captured with impeccable clarity and detail.

4K Ultra-High Resolution Video Recording provides four times the number of pixels for razor-sharp clarity. The 4K video enhances the quality by offering 8 MP per frame, compared to Full HD video, where each frame is 2 MP. The result is crystal-clear videos of your loved ones having a whale of a time!

With the F25 Pro 5G’s powerful Ultra-Clear Triple Camera setup, users can effortlessly capture stunning shots from any distance or angle. Whether it's expansive landscape vistas or intricate macro details, the F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional results every time.

The primary camera features a 64 MP OV64B sensor with a large 1/2” sensor size and a fast f/1.7 aperture lens, ensuring exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. From vibrant streaks of colour smeared on friends to splashes of coloured water, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G captures them in all their beauty.

Complementing the primary camera is an 8 MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, offering a 112-degree field of view and a 16mm focal length for expansive landscape shots and group photos. The 2MP Macro Camera comes with an OV02B10 sensor, allowing users to capture intricate details from as close as 4 cm away. No detail is left out as you click beautiful photos of your friends dancing away to the beat of the drums.

For selfie lovers, the F25 Pro 5G comes with a 32MP IMX615 Selfie Camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a focal length of 21mm. Say goodbye to mediocre selfies and get vibrant colours and sharp details in every shot!

OPPO's Portrait Expert Engine and Smart AI recognition technology add another layer of sophistication to your photography

To top it all off, OPPO's Portrait Expert Engine and Smart AI recognition technology add another layer of sophistication to your photography, enabling personalised beauty enhancements and elevating portrait shots to professional levels. With camera features like these, you can expect the F25 Pro 5G to capture your Holi celebrations in all their beauty and vibrancy.

The device is available in an exclusive Lava Red colour, featuring the OPPO Glow finish that transitions from rich burgundy to deep sunset tones

Design: Where Elegance Meets Durability

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G features a nature-inspired design. With its sleek and ultra-slim profile, weighing just 177g, it exudes an air of elegance and sophistication. The device is available in an exclusive Lava Red colour, featuring the OPPO Glow finish that transitions from rich burgundy to deep sunset tones, and a demure Ocean Blue colour, catering to diverse style preferences.

But the beauty of the F25 Pro 5G goes beyond its aesthetics. It is the slimmest IP65-rated 5G smartphone, offering resistance to dust and water. This means that you can dive into your Holi celebrations without worrying about any damage from splashes of water or clouds of coloured powder. The Sunshine Ring camera panel adds a touch of glamour with its bevelled design, while the durable construction ensures longevity even in challenging environments.

Super-narrow bezels and 10-bit colour display with HDR10+ support provide an immersive viewing experience

Display: An Immersive Visual Experience

Immerse yourself in a world of vivid colours and stunning clarity with the F25 Pro 5G's stunning display capabilities. The 6.7” borderless 120Hz AMOLED display has a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. Its super-narrow bezels and 10-bit colour display with HDR10+ support provide an immersive viewing experience, whether you're streaming your favourite movies or gaming on-the-go.

Moreover, as you immerse yourself in the joyous festivities of Holi, the Panda Glass protection of the OPPO F25 Pro 5G ensures twice-reinforced strength and durability. This means that your screen is safeguarded from scratches and damage, allowing you to capture every colourful moment with peace of mind.

Durability is a hallmark of the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, with its robust construction and resilient design.

Durability: Built to Last

Durability is a hallmark of the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, with its robust construction and resilient design. The device's main board is constructed from a durable plastic composite, specifically a glass-filled polycarbonate (PC + GF) material.

This PC-GF compound combines PC resin with glass fibre, reinforcing the material's overall strength and durability. So, amidst the joyful chaos of Holi celebrations, your device remains resilient, ensuring uninterrupted capture of every colourful memory.

ColorOS 14: A Seamless User Experience

The F25 Pro 5G is powered by ColorOS 14, which provides a seamless blend of beauty, security, productivity, and reliability. Adding to this blend is the segment’s first AI Smart Image Matting feature. This feature enables one-tap extraction of photo subjects and turns them into a transparent PNG for effortless recreation and sharing.

With OPPO’s self-developed network optimisation engine, LinkBoost, users can stay connected effortlessly

You also get enhanced productivity with features like File Dock, Trinity Engine, and Smart Touch. With OPPO’s self-developed network optimisation engine, LinkBoost, users can stay connected effortlessly amidst the vibrant celebrations of Holi, sharing joyful moments with loved ones without interruption. LinkBoost delivers up to 100% faster transmission power and 58.5% stronger reception.

Performance: Unleashing Unprecedented Power

The F25 Pro 5G comes with the segment’s leading 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging feature with a 5000mAh battery, offering 4 years of durability.

If unparalleled performance is what you are after, the F25 Pro 5G comes with the segment’s leading 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging feature with a 5000mAh battery, offering 4 years of durability. With the ability to achieve a full charge within 48 minutes, this ensures that you stay powered up throughout the lively festivities of Holi, capturing every colourful moment without interruption.

Under the hood, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 processor. Built on a 6nm process, this processor ensures blazing-fast performance and efficiency. With 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable to 2TB via microSD card, the F25 Pro 5G offers ample space for all your needs. Thanks to ColorOS 14 and its Trinity Engine, users can save up to 23GB of extra space, maximising internal storage efficiency.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G stands as the epitome of smartphone innovation, reshaping excellence across every facet. From its exceptional camera prowess to its streamlined design and unparalleled performance, it establishes fresh benchmarks for flagship devices.

The OPPO F25Pro 5G is priced at INR 23,999 for the 128GB variant and INR 25,999 for the 256GB variant. It is already up on sale starting 5th March and is available across Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retail outlets.

Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a productivity expert, or a gaming enthusiast, the F25 Pro 5G proves to be the perfect companion for your Holi celebrations, exceeding your expectations and taking your smartphone experience to unprecedented heights. Click here to get the OPPO F25 Pro 5G and wow your friends and family this Holi!

