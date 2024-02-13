 The Popular Chicken Sandwich that became an internet sensation in the US is set to enter Delhi-NCR - Hindustan Times
The Popular Chicken Sandwich that became an internet sensation in the US is set to enter Delhi-NCR

The Popular Chicken Sandwich that became an internet sensation in the US is set to enter Delhi-NCR

Published on Feb 13, 2024 09:21 PM IST

All the chicken dishes at Popeyes® are freshly sourced, antibiotic free, and MSG-free.

ByHT Brand Studio

If you're a food enthusiast eager to explore global culinary delights, prepare to satisfy your cravings with Popeyes® – an iconic fried chicken brand originating from Louisiana, USA. Now making its mark in Delhi-NCR, Popeyes® promises to delight taste buds with its signature Cajun-flavoured chicken offerings, also including a range of options for vegetarians.

Established in 1972, Popeyes® has garnered a worldwide following for its authentic flavours. Its renowned Chicken Sandwich, which took the internet by storm in 2019 in the US, is just one example of its popularity. All the chicken dishes at Popeyes® are freshly sourced, antibiotic free, and MSG-free.

Alongside the boldly flavoured fried chicken, Popeyes' menu includes The Hot & Messy Range, which has become a favorite among Indian guests. This range features fried chicken in unique Smoky Pepper and Sweet Chili flavours. The menu also includes meal options like Rice Bowls and Wraps. Dishes like Cajun Veg Burgers, bring Cajun flavours in vegetarian offerings specially crafted for vegetarian guests.

Popeyes®' journey began with a vision to serve the best-fried chicken, rooted in Cajun culinary traditions. The secret behind Popeyes®' juicy and crunchy fried chicken lies in its meticulous preparation. Chicken is freshly sourced from local chicken farms, and marinated for over 12 hours to enhance the flavours. It is then hand-battered and breaded in restaurants to deliver juicy and crunchy fried chicken that remains flavourful to the last bite.

So, embark on a journey with Popeyes® and savour a taste of Louisiana's culinary heritage and have a memorable dining experience at the store.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
