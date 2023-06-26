The Power of Personal Loans in the Used Car Market: Shaping Buyer Preferences

In recent years, personal loans have emerged as a powerful financial tool that has significantly influenced the dynamics of the used car market. With the advent of online loan apps, obtaining personal loans has become more convenient and accessible for buyers in India.

This article explores the impact of personal loans and online loan apps on buyer preferences in the used car market, highlighting their benefits and the changing landscape of car ownership.

Today, the used car market in India exhibits several discernible trends that reflect the changing dynamics of car ownership. One notable trend is the projected surge in sales figures, with estimates indicating that the Indian used car market will surpass 70 lakh units by 2025-26, a substantial increase from the 38 lakh units recorded in 2021.

How are personal loans changing the landscape in the used car market?

Several factors contribute to this growth. Firstly, easy personal loans and financing options have made it more feasible for individuals, particularly first-time buyers on a budget, to enter the used car market. This has broadened the customer base and propelled sales. Additionally, the increasing digitization of the market and the presence of organized and branded platforms have made it easier for buyers to find and purchase used cars. The convenience and transparency these platforms offer have made them a choice for many.

Buyers' shifting aspirations and demographics also play a significant role in shaping the used car market. Reports suggest that approximately 50% of pre-owned car sales in India are attributed to first-time buyers, a share that saw a notable increase of 8-10% during FY21. The rapid urbanization and nuclearization of Indian cities have fueled the demand for personal mobility, driving more individuals to consider purchasing used cars.

The presence of organized players and credible options in the market has been instrumental in attracting buyers. These players offer authorized/certified vehicles with warranties, inspection reports, transparent pricing, and assistance with all the necessary formalities. Even renowned brands like Kia and Volkswagen are venturing into this space, acknowledging its potential and relevance.

Another key driver of the used car market is the significantly lower ownership costs than new cars. New cars often have higher registration charges, taxes, expensive insurance plans, and faster depreciation rates. As a result, smaller towns and cities are expected to exhibit greater demand for used cars than metro cities.

Personal loans for used car purchases in 2023

Personal loans have emerged as a popular choice when it comes to financing used car purchases. With the increasing demand for used vehicles, many organized players now offer financing solutions using online loan apps in India. At the same time, there are also options for instant loans that can assist buyers in acquiring their desired used cars. LazyPay, a prominent name in this domain, provides the Xpress loan facility, which offers several key features:

Instant loans up to Rs. 5 lakhs: LazyPay enables borrowers to access instant loans of up to Rs. 5 lakhs, providing the necessary financial support for purchasing a used car.

No physical documentation and instant approvals: The loan application process is hassle-free, as it requires no physical documentation, and approvals are granted instantly, saving valuable time for buyers.

Flexible EMI options with a 100% digital process: LazyPay offers flexible EMI options, allowing buyers to choose a repayment plan that suits their financial situation. The entire process, from application to repayment, is conducted digitally, ensuring convenience and ease of use.

Easy tracking and reminders: The LazyPay app provides a user-friendly interface for borrowers to track their ongoing EMIs and loans. Regular notifications and reminders help borrowers stay updated and manage their repayments effectively.

Easy eligibility criteria: LazyPay determines eligibility based on the consumer's history and tenure with the platform. Once eligible, customers are shown the eligible loan amount on the app's home screen, making it clear and convenient for them.

Loan amount flexibility: The personal loan facility offers a minimum amount of Rs. 3,000 and a maximum limit of Rs. 5 lakhs, providing borrowers with a wide range of options to suit their specific requirements.

Simple completion process: Completing the loan process with LazyPay involves straightforward steps such as completing the KYC process, providing bank details, setting up auto-payment, and signing the loan agreement. These steps ensure a smooth and efficient borrowing experience.

Summary

In a nutshell, the used car market in India is experiencing notable trends driven by factors such as easy personal loans, increasing digitization, changing aspirations, and the presence of organized players. These trends are reshaping buyer preferences and driving the growth of the market. As the market continues to evolve, it is expected to offer more options and better services and cater to the diverse needs of buyers across the country.

