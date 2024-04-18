The Power of Purpose: Social Changemakers Battle It Out at SVP India Fast Pitch 2024

The convergence of business acumen and social impact paves the way for transformative solutions to some of humanity's most pressing challenges.

On Thursday, April 25th, 2024, 12 NGOs will step into the spotlight to pitch their transformative ideas to potential investors at the SVP (Social Venture Partners) India Fast Pitch 2024. Click here to register.

The virtual fundraising event aims to provide a platform for NGOs working to address pressing social issues and make a meaningful impact in our communities. During the Fast Pitch event, a panel of judges consisting of social impact experts will assess these NGOs according to their potential for impact, scalability, sustainability, and overall feasibility. Winners of the competition will receive a cash prize, while all participants will gain valuable feedback and exposure to potential donors.

In a Shark Tank-like setup, these NGOs, from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene landscapes of Tamil Nadu, will present a unique vision for a brighter tomorrow. Through a rigorous selection process, SVP India has handpicked these champions of change, each with a unique mission. Alokit improves school leadership and policies. The Anahat Foundation prioritises accessible healthcare in Bangalore. Bridges of Sports empowers youth through sports. The Dream School Foundation breaks socio-economic cycles with education. The Happy Feet Home Foundation supports children with illnesses. The Jayam Trust specialises in special education. The Khaana Chahiye Foundation fights hunger in Mumbai. Project Second Chance focuses on prison reform. Purnata combats human trafficking. Tamahar Trust aids children with disabilities. Tiljala Society supports Kolkata's marginalised. The Vanavil Trust uplifts nomadic tribal communities.

The organiser, Social Venture Partners India (SVP India), is among India's most prominent platforms for active philanthropy. They aim to create a fair India by partnering with NGOs. In 2021, they introduced Fast Pitch, running two seasons with 12 NGOs in each. In the past two years, 2700+ viewers tuned in to the live broadcast, donating an impressive ₹7.62 crores. This proves Fast Pitch is a real game-changer for the social sector. These donors, called 'sharks,' were ordinary citizens from across the country, eager to support innovative programs benefiting less fortunate Indians.

"Fast Pitch gives non-profit organisations a big platform to share their meaningful work — this inspired me to bring this event to India 3 years ago. Fast Pitch is a big event for us at SVP because it aims to equally engage individuals as donors who are excited to hear diverse non-profit stories in a curated way. This has created momentum for the event and made it very successful," says Govind Iyer, All India Chairperson, SVP India.

SVP Fast Pitch 2024 is a must-watch for audiences seeking to make a real impact in society. Viewers can learn about inspiring work and contribute to positive change by tuning in. It's a chance to engage with philanthropy meaningfully, empowering individuals to address social challenges directly. Attendees can also support any of the NGOs or all of them by making live donations on Give, India's largest crowdfunding platform for non-profit organisations.

Date: April 25th, 2024, starting at 5.30 pm. Click here to register!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of SVP India by HT Brand Studio.