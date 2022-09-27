The Raj Bhawan to open several branches in Maharashtra and West Bengal

The Raj Bhawan, a multidisciplinary interior designing and architecture firm based out of Bengaluru, has officially announced the opening of branches across numerous prominent cities across the state of Maharashtra and West Bengal. The Raj Bhawan, has been at the forefront of bringing a 360-degree transformation in the sector of construction, interior designing and architecture and has assisted more than 200 clients in getting their dream projects ready. The firm is on a rapid expansion spree and has expanded its operations at the Pan-India level and has recently inaugurated branches in several cities like Delhi, Ranchi, Patna, Purnia, and Darbhanga. Post witnessing huge success and being able to deliver on several big residential and commercial projects, The Raj Bhawan is now planning to expand in Maharashtra and West Bengal, given the huge market potential of both the states.

Incepted in 2008 by entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Roy, The Raj Bhawan has an experienced, professional, and dedicated team of Civil Engineers, Architects, and Interior Designers who work towards providing their clients with end-to-end construction, interior design and architecture related services. With the announcement to expand in Maharashtra and West Bengal, The Raj Bhawan aims to take on several upcoming commercial and residential projects in two of the biggest and economically strong states. From Construction, Architecture, to Interior Designing, the firm caters to all verticals and this is why it is often regarded as a one-stop solutions provider.

Talking about the plan to expand to Maharashtra and West Bengal, Rohit Kumar Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of The Raj Bhawan, stated “In recent times, the industry has witnessed a massive boom in several states across India and one among those states is Maharashtra and West Bengal. There is unprecedented growth in both the states with several new projects coming up. There is a huge demand for Civil Engineers, Architects, and Interior Designing professionals who can deliver on these projects. This is what made us think that this is the appropriate time to expand in the region and mark our presence. We have already had a significant presence at a Pan-India level so this gives us an edge over our competitors, and with our expertise, we are vouching to deliver world-class construction works, interior designs and architectural projects.”

Not just construction or architecture-related work, The Raj Bhawan is also known for its fine interior design and home decor solutions. From helping you select the best world-in-class furniture to choosing the most vibrant color options, they assist you in creating the dream project that you wanted. This is the reason that makes them stand out from the rest of the crowd in this competitive landscape era. For their phenomenal wide range of interior-designing services and having successfully completed several projects in the state capital of Bihar, they are often considered to be one of the best interior designers in Patna.

Unlike the other firms, The Raj Bhawan, not just caters its services to metropolitan cities, but also to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. They have created a stride in the realm of personalised designs by providing 3D visuals. Be it House Design, Clinics Design, Mall Design, Hotels and Restaurants, Premium Floor design, Wooden Work, or Modular Kitchen, they provide architectural and interior design for everything. From understanding the client’s requirements to closely working putting forth creative skills and ideas, from taking their approval to working in close proximity, The Raj Bhawan leaves no stone unturned. Under the capable leadership of Ajay Sah (MD, Jharkhand), The Raj Bhawan has created a stride around itself and has positioned itself as one of the best interior designing companies in India. With his business acumen and in-depth knowledge, Ajay Sah has played a crucial role in taking The Raj Bhawan to unprecedented heights of success standing shoulder to shoulder with Rohit Kumar Roy. The Raj Bhawan, laden with an in-house team for every aspect alongside 13+ years of experience in the domain and through its exceptional services has been successful in bringing smiles to the faces of about 200+ clients.

