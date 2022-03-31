The realme 9 Pro series 5G is perfect balance of style & performance! Read more

Smartphones are not just another gadget; they are nothing short of an entire world on our fingertips. From taking the most professional images to playing games, to connecting with our loved ones — we do it all on our phones, which have truly become an extension of our lifestyles. That’s exactly why it is essential to zero in on the right one that caters to your needs. As always, the promise of realme’s capabilities drew us in, and we got our hands on their realme 9 Pro series 5G — realme 9 Pro+ 5G and realme 9 Pro 5G. Technology meets style in these realme smartphones (as always), which means the spotlight will be on you, wherever you go!

Whether it is the design, imaging quality or its ground-breaking speed, there’s so much to explore on these smartphones. We couldn’t wait to explore the realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and went ahead within minutes of the phone arriving! Are you ready to know all about this trendy smartphone? Let’s go!

Dazzling design

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a revolutionary Light Shift Design, giving the back of the smartphone a colour-changing effect. The effect applies to Sunrise Blue. We literally saw the back cover turn from blue to red in as little as 3 seconds, when it was exposed to normal sunlight or ultraviolet light. Under no sunlight, it faded in 2-5 minutes. What’s impressive is that this path-breaking innovation also increases the colour rendering rate by 40%, which is among the highest in the industry.

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available in three enchanting colours — Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green (so is the realme 9 Pro 5G). It is only 7.99mm and weighs just 182g, making it the slimmest smartphone in the realme Number series. Trust us, you are going to fall in love and how!

A display like never-before

And if that was enough to impress you, wait till you find out more. This is the first smartphone in its segment to feature the Sony IMX766 Sensor that has a 90Hz Super AMOLED Display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, resulting in a seamless and smooth experience with every swipe. The firsts do not end here — it is also the country’s first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint with a heart-rate sensor.

The heart rate sensor on the realme 9 Pro+ 5G is helpful for heart rate detection and recording services for users, and comes with eight different scene labels: General, Working, Exercise, Resting; Excited, Stressed, Full of energy, and Sleepless, which enables users to keep track of their heart rate at all times.

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G is sleek and stylish

A powerful workhorse

Well, if you thought the phone is only sleek and stylish, wait until you experience this force! The realme 9 Pro+ 5G is one of the world’s first smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, the fastest 5G processor in the segment. The processor boosts the core frequency from 2.4 GHz to 2.5 GHz, ensuring faster app response, enhanced gaming experience and better-connected experience. We watched videos, played graphic-heavy games, and scrolled for hours on social media, and the experience was seamless as ever minus any lags. It was hard for us to let go — the experience is addictive to say the least! The Arm Mali-G68 GPU overclocks the GPU frequency and improves gaming performance by 9%.

It also comes with realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

If you are wondering that all this screen time will make your phone run out of juice, your concerns are valid. But there’s nothing to worry about, because the realme 9 Pro+ 5G boasts a 4500mAh battery along with 60W SuperDart charging, allowing the smartphone to charge up to 50% in just 15 minutes. What's more, the smartphone also comes with the five-core charging protection and a VCVT intelligent tuning algorithm that intuitively adjusts the voltage and current, which means the charging efficiency is already taken care of!

Have you found your smartphone heating up when you charge? You won’t have to face it anymore, because your realme 9 Pro+ 5G includes an Industry-leading Vapor Chamber Cooling System. It boasts a five-layer cooling system that provides up to 10 C temperature reduction in the core area.

Professional images at its best

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with dual-stabilization of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), offering an enhanced photography and videography experience.

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a flagship triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP 119° super wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. As mentioned above, it is the first smartphone in its segment to feature a Sony IMX766 sensor, which means it allows 63.8% more light intake while capturing photographs. How does that help? Let’s share an instance that will help you understand better.

On a breezy evening last week, we stepped out to relish a glass of delicious coffee. Since it was an outdoor space, the light wasn’t the brightest! But since we are the Instagram generation, taking pictures is mandatory. Well, the smartphone didn’t disappoint at all, because the images were sharp and bright, and had reduced noise, thanks to its AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0.

With the ProLight Tech and the flagship Sony IMX766 imaging sensor, there’s Optical Image Stabilization that helps to reduce blur, so that the images look crisper and more detailed.

The HDR, which is the High Dynamic Range of the sensor, captures three images of the subject with different exposure levels and merges the details that are dark with high exposure of each image to present the best results.

We know you are highly impressed; so are we! Now, let’s talk about the selfie camera, because what’s a smartphone that can’t help you take the best self-portraits? The realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 16MP front camera and uses the Clear Fusion algorithm to ensure that your selfies are flawless and well-lit, even in low-light conditions or indoor settings. Oh, and you can also explore the super nightscape mode and portrait bokeh mode for selfies as well as HDR videos. The likes on social media won’t stop coming once you upload your images, we promise!

The realme 9 Pro series 5G also features the industry’s first street photography mode. It has the smart long exposure mode, Peak and Zoom, and 90's Pop Filter. This fun photography mode was developed based on the characteristics of “fast” and “real”, to capture images quickly, whilst reducing the algorithmic interference. You can try out the four filters — Neon Trail, Light Trail Portrait, Rush Hour, and Light Painting.

Techwear meets tech phone

Inspired by the "Light Shift Design” of realme 9 Pro Series 5G, Heliot Emil and realme design studio have co-created a customized chest strap bag for all the tech and fashion lovers.

The Copenhagen-based fashion brand HELIOT EMIL, which is known for its prowess in innovative design and technical process, is in sync with realme’s design philosophy. This time around, inspired by the "Light Shift Design” of realme 9 Pro Series 5G, Heliot Emil and realme design studio have co-created a customized chest strap bag for all the tech and fashion lovers. The exciting news is that the entire collaboration and the bag was presented on the official runway of Paris Fashion Week 2022.

The chest strap bag offers lens protection, and is easy for street snap action.

The verdict

With so much on offer, the realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphone is affordably priced at INR 24,999 (6+128GB), INR 26,999 (8+128GB) and INR 28,999 (8+256GB). You can also get the realme 9 Pro 5G (6+128 GB) at INR 17,999 and 8+128GB at INR 20,999.

Wait no more and get your hands on it on Flipkart.com, realme.com and mainline channels!