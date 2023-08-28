The Rentalgram's Latest Addition to Affordable Luxury Villas in Lonavala, Maharashtra - Marvell Villa

The Rentalgram, with a passion for curating extraordinary yet affordable stays, is taking the world of rental villas by storm. Widening its array of luxury villas in Lonavala, The Rentagram presents its latest addition - Marvell Villa a 14,000 sq ft space with a 800 sq ft swimming pool, ensuring a remarkable balance of leisurely lounging and gratifying comfort.

Marvell Villa: A Rare Find in Lonavala

Marvell Villa extends beyond a luxurious retreat. From the inviting pool to the tastefully decorated interiors and the enchanting lawn-facing gazebo, every element of the villa is carefully designed to offer an incredible staycation.

The 2-storey 4BHK Marvell Villa with pool offers 4 spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and 2 common fully equipped bathrooms along with ample car parking.

The plush interior hosts a contemporary-styled, air-conditioned & spacious living room with tall ceilings. Not just this, distinctive amenities of villa include:

75" Smart TV & Music system

8-seater Indoor dining table

Cosy reading corner with rocking chair

Foosball table

Mega Jenga Set

Ludo & Chess board

Karaoke mic

4-seater heated open-to-sky jacuzzi

Outdoor dining and bar area

Open-to-sky swimming pool with pool loungers

The patio to enjoy badminton, cricket, & volleyball

In-house delectable meals by chef’s special customised menu

The Rentalgram towards expansion and growth

Since 5 years, The Rentalgram has been remarkably contributing to the vacation home rental industry via its affordable luxury stays & exquisite experiences, brought to life by the visionary co-founders, Kosha and Harshal Gala.

"As our luxury villa collection continues to transform, our commitment remains resolute: to provide staycations where cherished memories are crafted for a lifetime. The transformative impact of our approach has not only enhanced the experience of our guests but also laid a solid foundation for continuous expansion," says Kushal, Chief Growth Officer at The Rentalgram.

While choosing Marvell Villa, you're not only choosing lavish comfort and breathtaking beauty but also immersing yourself in a world of fun, laughter and shared memories that will linger even long after you've bid farewell to Lonavala.

