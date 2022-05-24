The Rise Of The Meme Coins: DogeCoin, Baby DogeCoin , and RoboApe

Meme coins have become very popular in the crypto world, which is shocking because the first-ever meme coin started as a joke. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the very first meme coin to enter the space and is now the biggest one. Since its launch, various coins followed its steps and a few have shown high success. Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) and RoboApe (RBA) are examples of some newer coins that have followed in DOGE’s footsteps.

How DogeCoin (DOGE) Came To Be

Created to make a joke out of Bitcoin, Dogecoin was the very first meme coin to be created. However, no one expected the attention it gained over time, now leading the meme coin sector.

By gaining the attention of Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, Dogecoin rose in popularity and has been at the top of the charts since. When Snoop and Musk publicly started posting about $DOGE on their social media, fans were quick to start investing in Dogecoin. Elon Musk specifically has shown continuous support as he announced that Tesla will accept DOGE as a form of payment, which is huge for the crypto world.

Not only does this show how far crypto has come as a whole, but how something that started as a joke is now a serious sector of the crypto market. This has been beneficial for other meme coins that seek to be successful.

Baby DogeCoin Following In His Father’s Steps

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) was created by fans of DogeCoin, and consider the latter as its father. With a playful take, it claims to have learned a few lessons from its father and aims to impress Dogecoin with its improved transaction speeds.

Although it may sound similar to DogeCoin, BabyDoge is unique as its main purpose is to spread awareness about animal adoption. Being a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time, token holders earn more tokens gradually. This happens as coin holders automatically earn 5% from every transaction that takes place on the BabyDoge ecosystem.

Only launching last year, BabyDoge has a long way to go in terms of gaining attention and popularity, however, its unique take helps it stand out in the market.

RoboApe Taking Over?

RoboApe is a new meme coin to enter the market as it is currently in the presale stage. Being a futuristic token that focuses on economic shackles and encouraging growth via its sustainable community and rewarding culture, this coin stands out from others.

A token with an exceptional utility to give back to its users more than it takes, starting with the RBA token as well as its DeFi platform, RoboApe aims to redefine the meme culture.

With various features launching soon such as the RoboApe Academy which is an educational hub for users to learn about all things crypto, RBA stands out and shows a lot of potential to take over the crypto market.

RoboApe is community-driven which is essential for its growth and success as a meme coin, and will also be participating in various charity events and games. Its core values are strong which is likely to lead it to significant success.

What To Expect?

As RoboApe is currently in the presale stage and seems very promising for its holders and the broader crypto community, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it become as big as Dogecoin. Although BabyDoge is quirky and fun, RoboApe has more features and seems to be stronger with its intentions.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute financial advice.