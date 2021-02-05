Home / Brand Stories / The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai
The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai

Set amongst pristine environs, an amalgamation of the right mix of modern infrastructure, superior amenities and amazing location, The Riverine Estates has all the elements that make it iconic weekend home.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)

What makes for an iconic weekend home? Sapphire waters, spectacular view and emerald expanses, set in the pristine backdrop of mountains on one side and the serenity of the beautiful Vaitarna river on the other; these come together to offer an experience beyond imagination. The Riverine Estate is a picture perfect setting for your weekend home.

The project is spread across 24 acres of expanse amidst nature’s abundance and surrounded by breathtaking views of water body and greenery. Located at Manor on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, Riverine Estate is just 90 minutes drive from Mumbai.

Focusing exclusively on development of signature plots and villas, Riverine offers world-class infrastructure and amenities. In harmony with the rhythm of the river you can enjoy the riverside amenities including riverside walkway, camping zone, riverside cafe, art corner, party lawn, fishing zone along with close proximity to beaches, temples and forts. The other amenities include it’s fully functional Turquoise Water clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor movie area, farming and theme gardens.

The best part of the project is the completely developed infrastructure, functional clubhouse and swimming pool. This one of its kind project offers signature villa plots starting at 39 lakhs and luxury villas at 79 lakhs onwards and gives you the best of both the worlds, traditional and modern.

Hindustan Times Real Estate Titans (HT)

Enthused with the passion of building weekend homes in natural surroundings, Riverine is a vision of two young virtuosos - Niranjan Zende and Sumeet Hazare. They are epitome of trust and transparency, delivering reality beyond promise. The project is approved by all government authorities and the customers can avail finance by State Bank of India to build the villa.

Niranjan Zende & Sumit Hajare, Riverview Enclaves, said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Hindustan Times for giving the Iconic Weekend Home project award to The Riverine Estates Project. It has always been our endeavor to give the best to our customers in terms of location, scenic beauty, infrastructure, amenities and development at site. Our vision is to create landmarks that meet global art and local hearts. The project Riverine is our first step towards that vision. We would like to thank our customers & assure them that we will strive harder to fulfill their dream of weekend homes.”

The project is exclusively marketed by Hoyaa.in, India’s first weekend home portal.

Website: www.theriverineestates.com

RERA No.: P99000017500

