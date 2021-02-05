IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
brand stories

The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai

Set amongst pristine environs, an amalgamation of the right mix of modern infrastructure, superior amenities and amazing location, The Riverine Estates has all the elements that make it iconic weekend home.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST

What makes for an iconic weekend home? Sapphire waters, spectacular view and emerald expanses, set in the pristine backdrop of mountains on one side and the serenity of the beautiful Vaitarna river on the other; these come together to offer an experience beyond imagination. The Riverine Estate is a picture perfect setting for your weekend home.

The project is spread across 24 acres of expanse amidst nature’s abundance and surrounded by breathtaking views of water body and greenery. Located at Manor on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, Riverine Estate is just 90 minutes drive from Mumbai.

Focusing exclusively on development of signature plots and villas, Riverine offers world-class infrastructure and amenities. In harmony with the rhythm of the river you can enjoy the riverside amenities including riverside walkway, camping zone, riverside cafe, art corner, party lawn, fishing zone along with close proximity to beaches, temples and forts. The other amenities include it’s fully functional Turquoise Water clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor movie area, farming and theme gardens.

The best part of the project is the completely developed infrastructure, functional clubhouse and swimming pool. This one of its kind project offers signature villa plots starting at 39 lakhs and luxury villas at 79 lakhs onwards and gives you the best of both the worlds, traditional and modern.

Hindustan Times Real Estate Titans(HT)
Hindustan Times Real Estate Titans(HT)

Enthused with the passion of building weekend homes in natural surroundings, Riverine is a vision of two young virtuosos - Niranjan Zende and Sumeet Hazare. They are epitome of trust and transparency, delivering reality beyond promise. The project is approved by all government authorities and the customers can avail finance by State Bank of India to build the villa.

Niranjan Zende & Sumit Hajare, Riverview Enclaves, said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Hindustan Times for giving the Iconic Weekend Home project award to The Riverine Estates Project. It has always been our endeavor to give the best to our customers in terms of location, scenic beauty, infrastructure, amenities and development at site. Our vision is to create landmarks that meet global art and local hearts. The project Riverine is our first step towards that vision. We would like to thank our customers & assure them that we will strive harder to fulfill their dream of weekend homes.”

The project is exclusively marketed by Hoyaa.in, India’s first weekend home portal.

Website: www.theriverineestates.com

RERA No.: P99000017500

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
brand stories

Runwal Group is the brand for Developer of the Year – Residential

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:10 PM IST
One of the most respected names in real estate, the Runwal Group has developed projects that redefine customer satisfaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
brand stories

Codename Hello Epic by SD Corp is the Most Iconic Pre-launch Project of the Year

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Being felicitated at the pre-launch stage itself makes Codename Hello Epic a boutique development par excellence in South Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
brand stories

Chandak Group’s 34 Park Estate offers a luxurious living experience

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The Chandak Group has garnered immense goodwill based on promises fulfilled and an unblemished track record. It is this reputation that has instilled investor confidence in the group making their latest offering – 34 Park Estate - one of the fastest selling projects in the MMR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
brand stories

Sugee Group felicitated for excellence in Redevelopment & Iconic Luxury Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:38 PM IST
With a reputation for quality construction and before-time delivery, the Sugee Group was lauded not only for their excellence in redevelopment but also for their luxury project, Marina Bay at Worli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
brand stories

Nirvana is the best Weekend Homes Developer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Nirvana Realty incorporates product innovation with the philosophy of ‘Good and Green.’ Their projects have been designed to coexist in harmony with nature and modern amenities to give a truly luxurious lifestyle amidst nature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
brand stories

A sweet way to weight management

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Stevia-based sweeteners, like Sugar Free Green, can be a great replacement for Sugar as you can use them to cook or bake any sweet dish/dessert that you desire and also use them to sweeten up your tea/coffee or any beverage of your choosing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avoiding the sugar trap
Avoiding the sugar trap
brand stories

Avoiding the sugar trap

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT TrailBlazers
HT TrailBlazers
brand stories

HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Year resolutions - simplified
New Year resolutions - simplified
brand stories

Simple resolutions to start this year

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
brand stories

FLAME University Purpose Summit 2021 focused on evolving meaning of ‘purpose'

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ featured eminent names including Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naina Lal Kidwai, Raman Roy, Vineet Nayar, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Vallabh Bhanshali, Neera Nundy, to name a few. The sessions were well-attended virtually and struck a chord among the audience especially under the current circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej Group
Godrej Group
brand stories

Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • A short film released as part of the #GodrejForIndia campaign celebrates India’s journey to success and the group’s gratitude for having been a part of the eventful ride with a wide range of products created for Indians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
brand stories

Lessons to learn from our brave soldiers this Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Our armed forces are known for strong values like discipline, selflessness, and strategic planning. We can imbibe some of these to future-proof our lives, both financially and otherwise. #SadaSurakshitRahe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
brand stories

It’s World Education Day! Here’s the ultimate list of learn-from-home essentials

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Read on to know more about some amazing finds on Flipkart that can make learning feel like fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
brand stories

Couple in Kerala celebrates wedding anniversary with Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot win

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Lottoland.asia announces the largest single winner of a Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO Enco X: The true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds you've been waiting for

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The OPPO ENCO X earbuds are the ‘every scenario’ set of earbuds. Whether you’re taking a stroll in the park or sweating it out at the gym, the earbuds, with their IP54 rating, will not falter in the audio quality and definitely won’t fall out of your ears, either.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP