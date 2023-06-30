The route to financial wellness: Key insights from Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023

The concept of "wellness" is often associated with the state of being physically and mentally healthy. While activities like exercising, eating well, and practicing meditation are important, true holistic wellness encompasses various aspects of our lives, including physical health, mental well-being, personal development, and financial security.

However, the current discussions surrounding wellness tend to overlook the significance of financial well-being, despite its interconnectedness with both physical and mental health, and its crucial role in enhancing overall life quality for individuals. Promoting a comprehensive sense of well-being through initiatives focused on financial literacy requires adopting a holistic approach that contributes to overall life satisfaction.

The Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023, a one-of-a-kind mega investor awareness meet conducted by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, in association with Hindustan Times, saw veterans and industry leaders delve into the profound connection between financial well-being and holistic wellness.

Here are a few excerpts from the event that senior journalist Gautam Srinivasan hosted.

A Balasubramanian, MD, and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., started the symposium by sharing a few snippets about Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund’s (ABSLMF) mammoth investor awareness campaign. "This is the tenth year of the completion of the investor awareness initiative of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. This is also the 33rd edition of our Nivesh Mahakumbh, a unique event wherein people participate physically and digitally. The Indian mutual fund industry has come a long way. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds has been committed to the cause of enhancing investor knowledge and awareness so that they can continue to participate in the India growth story," he said.

Fireside Chat: The India Growth Story

It is common knowledge that India's economic progress over the past decade has been truly remarkable, showcasing unwavering resilience even during the global crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The implications of India's economic trajectory for the stock markets and retail investors took center stage in a fireside chat with Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

He says, "In the last 8-9 years, India has undergone structural reforms in various sectors. For instance, the banking sector saw reforms thanks to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The GST reforms have been a big success – they have increased government revenues, and tax as a percentage of GDP has increased significantly. In the real estate sector, RERA has ushered in transformation, and now there are a lot of organized players coming into the sector. Apart from these, the biggest reforms have been the Jan Dhan accounts and the manufacturing sector, which have played a transformational role in the country's ecosystem. The outlook looks steady from here based on these structural reforms."

Talking about how retail investors can look at capitalizing upon India’s growth story, Mr. Patil added, “They should look at long term perspective rather than short term goals. Real estate, which was going through a downturn for a while, has bounced back over the last couple of years and is a good sector to look at from an investment perspective. India is at an inflection point and discretionary consumption is at an all time high. So sectors like auto, consumer durables, apparels and footwear and spending on travel & tourism will do well and benefit all and investors should look at. Finally, capex investment cycles are starting to look good and should be looked at as well.”

Panel discussion: Acing financial well-being

Financial well-being is crucial as it directly affects one's overall well-being, impacting various aspects of life, such as mental and emotional health, relationships, and access to opportunities. Financial stability provides a sense of security, freedom, and the ability to meet essential needs, thus reducing stress levels and improving quality of life.

K S Rao, Head of Investor Education and Distribution at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., started the discussion by throwing light on the sacred tenets of financial well-being that investors of all age groups should abide by. "We are living in the age of ChatGPT, and I will use the GPT acronym to condense my take on what it takes to maintain financial well-being. You have Goals, Plans laid out for achieving them, and you need to Traverse through life being mindful of your financial behaviours and habits. Besides setting goal posts, the most important facets of financial well-being are risk assessment and automating savings. You need to audit your savings from time to time to ascertain if it is enough: the formula Income – Expenditure = Savings should be tweaked to Income – Savings = Expenditure," he explained.

Regarding the issue of investors developing the ability to leverage various opportunities to enhance their financial well-being, Vishal Dhawan, CEO and Founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, opined, "Assuming that goals have been set up and trade-offs have been made, one of the biggest challenges all investors face is the trade off-between the here-and-now versus the longer term because the former gives us immediate gratification. Thus it is important to look at a little bit of the history of asset classes in India. Traditionally most people have used fixed deposits, gold, and real estate as their preferred asset classes. And it is only in the recent past that listed equities have been in focus as an asset class. Equity as an asset class has been proven to deliver great outcomes over long periods of time even though there is significant intermittent volatility at some points."

For many people, a cloud of misconceptions hangs heavy in the early days of their investment journey. Dhirendra Kumar, CEO and founder of Value Research, debunked a commonly held myth that can jeopardize long-term financial well-being. He explained, "There is no easy way to navigate volatility because it takes effort to accumulate your savings and defer your consumption vis-à-vis the money being invested. By their very design, markets go up steadily and conform to the saying – it goes up by the staircase and comes down by the lift. Hence, for any investor getting started, it can be quite unnerving, but that is also a challenge for an experienced investor. Investors have to steadily graduate to this, and most importantly, investors should let go of unusual lopsided perceptions of the possibility of earning high returns in the shortest possible time."

Millennial and Gen Z investors exhibit comparatively lower scepticism towards high-risk investments than their preceding generations. Speaking about this, Amrita Sirohia, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, INDMoney, says, "These generations have grown up in a time of rapid technological advancements, which brings in ease of execution of investment strategies and gives them a much larger catalogue. For instance, P2P lending, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs are asset classes that were not even available to the previous generations. Technology has made it easier for these demographics to access information and platforms, making them comfortable taking higher risks. We must acknowledge that while high-risk investments can offer higher returns, they also come with a significant potential for losses. It is crucial to encourage people to invest responsibly and do proper research and risk assessments."

Parikshit Chitalkar, Co-founder of Stashfin, believes that the journey to achieving financial well-being is rooted in a solid understanding of financial basics. "In the Indian ecosystem, there is a general lack of financial education. The first step is understanding that money is a vital part of our day-to-day existence; therefore, educating ourselves about how it works is crucial. It is important to learn about the basic principles such as compounding, risk-to-reward ratios, the importance of discipline in your investment strategies, and how the impact of time has a significant impact on your returns. Once you have a basic understanding of how this works, relating to some more complex attributes, such as asset allocation and diversification of your investments, becomes easier to grasp. The next step should be to consult an advisor because, as is the case with your health, you don't start taking medicines on your own if you are going through something," he says.

Session with Dr. Anil Lamba

Achieving long-term financial well-being is akin to writing a riveting book that stays with you even after you have finished reading it. And a story dedicated to financial wellness would be complete with a dedicated chapter on stocks. In this segment, bestselling author and financial literacy activist Dr. Anil Lamba touched upon the art and science of investing in stocks to achieve financial well-being.

"Investing in stocks is a national duty. For that, we need to understand what the role of the stock market is. Let's say I am an entrepreneur with an idea that can change the world, but I don't have money. I reach out to people who have money and tell them to invest in my idea, and I will return it after, say, 25 years multiplied manifolds. There are slim chances that anyone would be interested, but if I ask you to invest in my idea with the promise that I will return it whenever you need it. Many people would be interested then. This is what the stock market does. It gives an exit route. A stock market is a place teeming with activity – when somebody wants to sell their shares, they will find buyers and vice versa, and when there are more buyers and sellers, it provides an impetus to entrepreneurship in the country."

Panel discussion: Women and retirement investing

Even today, patriarchal conditionings through generations continue to colour women's attitudes towards money management, and many baulk at the thought of managing finances even today. Thus when it comes to retirement investing, women feel at sea and end up dependent on their spouses.The womens’ panel was moderated by Host, Author and Entrepreneur, Shobha Rana.

Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, India's first financial planning platform for women, shares, "We have seen that typically women retire with 1/10th the wealth that women do. Besides issues like the gender pay gap and career breaks, the lack of financial security at retirement is also linked to the investment decisions they make about the money they have earned. Most of this money is parked in fixed deposits and gold. That should be the beginning point for a woman to realise that she is retiring towards poverty if she is not making the right decisions with her money. The younger you are, the more you should lean on equity for building a retirement fund. A great way to start is mutual fund investments, especially for those who are not active stock investors. As you grow older, you can move money from equities to debt."

Women investors often find themselves caught up in unnecessary details when investing, which can lead to analysis paralysis and hinder their ability to make timely and confident investment decisions. Mitu Samar, the Founder of Eminence Strategy Consulting, asserts, "Women need to let go of the misconception that we need to be experts when planning our investment journeys. We should seek the help of advisors and guide them through our backgrounds and challenges. But if you want to manage your portfolio by yourself, mutual funds can be beneficial because they come with an inbuilt asset allocation strategy. You have funds for everything – for instance, if you want to buy gold, you can buy gold ETFs. Then there are balanced advantage funds where the asset allocations are done automatically."

Allowing themselves the ability to make mistakes can also be the genesis of a fruitful investment journey for many women. Shweta Jain, Founder and CEO of Investography Pvt Ltd, explains, "Women tend to fall into societal pressure that affects their attitudes towards money. I strongly believe women should be allowed to make mistakes. This can help them move ahead in their investment journeys. Investing in equities is one such learning experience because it will not give results immediately. In times of correction, women tend to hear a lot from their friends, colleagues, and partners that had they stayed put on the path of FDs and gold; it would have fared better for them. So, education on financial topics is essential for side-stepping these biases and onslaughts of misplaced criticism that can impact their confidence levels."

Session with Dr Malhar Ganla

While the other segments of the Mahakumbh touched upon financial wellness, the concluding session took viewers into physical and mental wellness because comprehensive well-being can only be achieved by acknowledging the connections between these three aspects of our existence. Dr. Malhar Ganla, a renowned diabetes and obesity treatment specialist, highlighted the notable increase in life expectancies and its association with our attitudes towards managing our health and wealth. "As we know, investments are directly proportional to lifespans from a longevity perspective. One of the key interplays between both these fields is lifespan. In the last 150 years, there has been a shift in life spans. In the 19th century, 32 was considered old age, then it increased to 48 and 60, and currently, the global average is at 68, which is expected to touch 87 by the next century. The most important factor in this discourse is the health span which is the number of years you are healthy, productive, and in a position to make money. Just as you would withdraw money from your mutual funds at some point, you would be living on the investments you made on your body and health because, after a certain age, you may not be able to invest in building your health portfolio."

