The Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin Are among the Top Platforms Investors Should Look Out For

With the consecutive crypto crashes, it is not surprising that investors and traders are shying away from the crypto market. However, just because the crypto market is going through a rough patch does not mean it is time to hang up the boots and close the chapter.

As the crypto market has proven again and again, it is only a matter of time before it bounces back, stronger and richer than ever. The smart crypto investor understands that this is the best time to shuffle things around and make smart additions to the portfolio. By studying the crypto market, investors will be able to figure out which smart crypto options should be included in their portfolios and which coins should be discarded. Two coins that should fall in the "yes" column are The Sandbox (SAND) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The Sandbox (SAND): Stretching your Imagination

The Sandbox (SAND) is a unique crypto asset that dominates the crypto market. The platform is well known as a reputable gaming industry that thrives even outside the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. With The Sandbox (SAND), gamers have the assurance of quality mobile games like The Sandbox (SAND) 1 and Evolution. The crypto asset makes use of a play-to-earn feature that assures gamers that the pot of gold at the end of the game does not have to be virtual. Rewards are also offered to gamers once they complete their quests. The games available on the platform offer several modes, and it operates with high-quality graphics and interesting storylines that grab the attention of gamers for hours on end. With The Sandbox (SAND) platform, gamers can make tons of money doing what they do best.

As they intend to provide the best possible value for their users, the platform plans to bring an exciting experience to the blockchain by making blockchain gaming available to every crypto user. By providing a little piece of joy for other crypto users, The Sandbox (SAND) is working hard to secure its spot as one of the top crypto assets in the market. As it is mainly used as a GameFi platform, The Sandbox (SAND) makes extensive use of NFTs. Gamers need NFTs as avatars, and the NFTs are available for sale in the game. This small niche provides another avenue for revenue for crypto users. Developers cannot provide enough NFTs to meet the demand of gamers, so The Sandbox (SAND) provides a ripe market for interested crypto users.

Big Eyes Coin(BIG): Improving Sustainability within the Crypto Market

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might just be a meme coin, but it is not a mere meme coin. The crypto asset is filled with several interesting features that ensure the coin provides more value than your average meme coin. The crypto asset is building a massive and dedicated following of developers and passionate individuals who wish to see the coin succeed.

With the unequivocal support of its community, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is well on its way to becoming a top crypto asset in the market. Although it is a meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is tapping into the NFT sector to maintain its sustainability within the crypto market. With its NFT club dubbed Sushi Crew, the crypto asset intends to feature functions that are quite similar to every other NFT marketplace. With the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform, users can create personalized tokens from any digital content of their choice. They can then sell the NFTs or exchange them as they so choose. Some tokens have also been developed to be distributed at discounted prices among users.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.