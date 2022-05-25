The Sandbox, Axie Infinity & Pac-Man Frog- Emerging GameFi Tokens

According to a report by Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), in the third quarter of 2021, the NFT gaming space of the crypto industry generated over $2.3 billion. With this in mind, it is no wonder that investors and crypto enthusiasts are looking for ways to get into this growing sector. This article will look at three GameFi tokens to watch. Veterans include The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS), and a new project, Pac-Man Frog (PAC).

The Power of Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is an exciting new GameFi and NFT platform with features and plans to disrupt the GameFi sector. It offers an NFT aggregator that will collect and analyse real-time data on NFT assets on various blockchain networks. This would be provided to users to give them a comprehensive understanding of the NFT market and could help them make purchasing decisions.

It also features a game incubator for game entrepreneurs and their teams with help to launch their first products and a GameFi NFT marketplace that will allow gamers to find, buy and sell GameFi NFTs.

The platform is built on the Solana blockchain, which will help it have faster transactions with low fees. Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is currently in its presale phase and selling at a low price. So this is a great time for it to be purchased, and it might be a good addition to an investor’s portfolio.

Play To Earn With GameFi

GameFi is a relatively recent term and was used for the first time in a tweet by Andre Cronje, a DeFi innovator and the founder of Yearn Finance. For those who don’t know, GameFi is a combination of the words Game and finance and is used to describe blockchain games that provide incentives, that is, users can play-to-earn (P2E) crypto or NFTs. It has become a popular name to describe metaverse games and is quickly becoming a household term and concept.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a protocol with an exciting GameFi ecosystem. In its early years, before the integration of blockchain technology, it existed as a simple virtual gaming platform. However, it is a cryptocurrency with over $1.5 billion market capitalisation. The protocol is based on the Ethereum blockchain, and its native token is an ERC20 coin used to pay for transaction fees on the gaming platform. It is also listed on crypto exchanges where it can be bought and sold.

The platform entails NFTs, which make up its primary economy. One of its unique features is the fact that with NFTs they purchase, users can personalise and customise their experiences. For example, VoxEdit allows the creation of NFT assets which players can use to customise their games on the “Game Maker” program. They may also decide to sell their creations on The Sandbox (SAND) marketplace or other marketplaces that support its NFTs.

The platform has about 2 million monthly users and is one of the most popular games platforms ranking in the top 50 cryptos globally. With its price and prospects, it could make an exciting addition to an investor’s portfolio.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXIE) is a GameFi platform also built on and powered by Ethereum’s blockchain, with NFTs forming the gaming accessories and environment. Its native token AXS is used to pay transaction fees or buy accessories along with ETH.

The universe is made up of characters called “Axies” that can be purchased as pets and bred to be used in battles in the game. The more advanced the Axies are, the more rewards the user earns. To participate in the game, a player must possess at least 3 Axies which could be the cheaper normal Axies or the more expensive Mystic Axies. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a growing network with the potential to reward its investors in the long run.

