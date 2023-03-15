The Scrub Life introduces stretchable scrubs in India

India, March 15, 2023: The Scrub Life has become the first in India to offer stretchable scrubs, which are designed to provide a perfect fit and increased flexibility for those who work long hours. The stretchability of the scrubs ensures that the professionals can move around with ease without feeling restricted. The scrubs are designed to provide a good fit that is neither too loose nor too tight.

The inspiration for developing stretchable scrubs arose when Dr Aditi, who happens to be the founder's sister-in-law, struggled to find scrubs that met her expectations. "Knowing my background in the textile industry, she shared her idea with me, and together we decided to launch The Scrub Life", the founder said. He further added, "Our brand is dedicated to offering healthcare professionals comfortable and perfectly fitting scrubs".

The brand’s primary goal is to provide healthcare professionals with scrubs that are both comfortable and conducive to efficient work without having to worry about ill-fitting workwear. The brand places great emphasis on custom sizing to cater to the diverse body types of professionals. Additionally, The Scrub Life offers customized designs, allowing professionals to select features such as neck designs, pocket numbers, and other design elements to suit their preferences.

The Scrub Life understands the importance of comfort for healthcare professionals, who have to work long hours and often face physically demanding tasks. The stretchable scrubs are made with high-quality fabric, which is soft and comfortable to wear. The stretchability ensures that the scrubs move with the body, providing ease of movement and reducing the risk of tearing or damage to the fabric.

Healthcare professionals in India have widely embraced The Scrub Life for its emphasis on comfort and customization. The brand has received rave reviews from professionals who report feeling more at ease and comfortable while wearing the stretchable scrubs. In essence, The Scrub Life has revolutionized the concept of scrubs in India by introducing a comfortable and well-fitting option that caters to the needs of professionals who have long grappled with ill-fitting and uncomfortable scrubs. With its unwavering focus on custom sizing and design, The Scrub Life has emerged as a dependable and sought-after brand among healthcare professionals in India.

For more information, please visit: http://www.shopthescrublife.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.