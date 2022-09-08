The second edition of Kings of Brands will be held in Dubai in November 2022

September 6: Take Care International Foundation was founded in 2015 by Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim to educate the common public about their rights and work tirelessly to improve the lives of the oppressed people with adequate financial assistance and a better environment and quality of life.

They recently held their Annual Awards ceremony, "Pride of Humanity", on 25th August 2022 in Royale Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to honour those who have gone to extraordinary lengths to improve the lives of ordinary people.

The ceremony was graced by the Guests of Honour Y.M Tengku Dato'De Hishammuddin Zizi Bin Y.A.M Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah AlHaj and Tan Sri Dr. Ghauth Jasmon and the Chief Guests, Dr. Srimathi Kesan and Mr. APJMJ Sheik Saleem.

The Pride of Humanity 2022 Lifetime Achievement was conferred to Dato' Sasikala Devi Subramaniam - Deputy Commissioner of Malaysian Police.

The "Pride of Humanity 2022" was presented to Mr. Rakvinder Kaur, Mr. Suresh Vayapuri, Dato' Dr. Florance Manoranjitham Sinniah, Mr. Pasupathi Sithampuram, Mr. Kuan Chee Heng, and Mr. R. Then Mugilan.

The Awards were also presented to Professor Dr.Sudhir Ranjan Sen Gupta, Mr. Mooralitharan a/l Narayanan, Mr. Govindasamy Annamalai, Dr. N Darmalingam Nadarajan and Actor Soundaraja.

Other notable recipients were Mr. I. Paramthaman, Dr.RadhaKrishnan Jagannathan, Mrs. Rayhanah, Dr. Saranya Jaikumar, Mr. Sundarapandi Senthamizhan, and Mr. Datuk Ts. Dr. Hj. Aminuddin bin Hassim.

Take Care International also hosts another award named "Kings of Brands" to recognize those who involve the common man and are Financially successful, taking the Pride of their Country to great heights. The 1st edition of Kings of Brands was conducted in Leela Palace in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Indian brands were chosen and decorated with the award, and this year we make it more exciting and significant by moving global.

The CEOs of the brands will go through a Stringent jury panel, and the awardees will be chosen and decorated at an elegant ceremony in Dubai.

The launch of the 2nd edition of "Kings of Brands" will be conducted in Dubai in the month of November 2022, and this was released during the Pride of Humanity 2022 Awards Ceremony by the respectable Chief Guests - Dr. Srimathy Kesan and Mr. APJMJ Sheik Saleem and the Guests of Honour - Y.M Tengku Dato'De Hishammuddin Zizi Bin Y.A.M Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah AlHaj and Tan Sri Dr. Ghauth Jasmon in the presence of the Founder of Taking Care International Foundation, Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim.

Members of the Take Care International Foundation are committed to the welfare of society and leave no stone unturned in striving toward this direction.

For more information: http://www.takecareinternational.org/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.