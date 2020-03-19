brand-stories

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:57 IST

Over the years, the number of aspirants who want to pursue medical courses has skyrocketed. According to reports, NEET PG 2020 recorded an increase in candidates from last year.

NEETPG generally follows a certain pattern of questions; 2020 proved it otherwise. For most aspirants, the paper was tougher than usual. It was a lengthy paper that had several clinical questions, rather than value-based or one-liner ones.

Solving these questions is not easy without proper preparation and concept-building. The right guidance is essential, and who better than the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. to provide so? The institute has been offering quality education to aspirants of PG medical entrance examinations for over 21 years. It is one of the best PG medical entrance coaching institutes. Run under the leadership of Dr. Sumer Sethi, a radiologist and topper in AIPG/AIIMS, Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. is known for its impeccable foresight, enviable expertise and innate acumen. It provides specialised courses designed by experts. The institute caters to 60-70K MBBS students every year with 250+ centres across the country.

Here’s what the Dr. Sethi and the toppers of the institute have to say about NEETPG 2020.

Time management is key

According to Dr. Sumer Sethi, time management is a critical component of solving this paper. He advises students to read the last line first in a long stem question, then look through the choices, and then go back to the question. “Since time is crucial, it is best to follow this approach to help you do the paper faster, especially when it comes to longer questions. Time management has to be learnt beforehand.”

The Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. offers a range of test series that help students attempt different sets of questions. The Grand Test, especially, helps with predicting new questions and time management. “I recommend going for this test, as it helps you handle a tight time frame.”

He also believes that starting with preparations early helps students excel at this paper. Dr. Raghavendra B Pandit, who secured AIR 2 in NEETPG 2020, agrees, “When you start your foundation class that’s in 3rd minor, it gives you more time. You get to revise your notes after going back home. When a teacher teaches you something in class, it’s important to go home and revise it. You also learn the art of time management.”

Dr.Kaustav Jain, AIR 43 and Delhi topper, shares the same thought. He started his journey with the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. in his pre-foundation years, and it was during his internship that he cracked the PGI exam with rank 18. “The NEETPG 2020 paper was concept-based this time. Starting early always helps to build concepts,” he says.

Integrated questions

Unlike previous years, NEETPG 2020 had questions that focused on integrated learning. Dr.Sethi explains, “Even if they were basic, they had that clinical STEM, and it was difficult to place which subjects they belonged to. If a student follows rote learning or mugs up questions, then he/she will have a problem. Memory and understanding are both key skills for competitive exams.”

He adds, “They have gone back to the basics of medicine—clinical subjects had a pre-dominance.”

Raghavendra feels that a change in pattern doesn’t really affect if your preparation is thorough, and he credits the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. for all the guidance. “If you have a proper approach towards any MCQ, then the pattern doesn’t really matter. You have to study your notes thoroughly and remember them. The Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. has always emphasised on mindful learning or mindful reading. The faculty is always there to take care of that—they will let you know about new patterns and frame questions for you on the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. exclusive club. There will be videos and e-medicoz every time,” he adds.

Kaustav shares his view, “This time, there were a lot of integrated questions. It is important to focus on integrated study, especially with the final-year subjects. Clinical-based studies are also important.”

Focus on notes

There is nothing more important than making notes at the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. Students and faculty members both feel that the notes are of ‘gold standard’ and help in cracking these exams.

Dr. Yash S. Sharma, who secured AIR Rank 11 in NEET PG 2020, and Maharashtra Rank 2, shares his journey - “Till third year, I didn’t know much about the pattern or the time limit. I went for the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. because everyone recommended it to me, but when I went, I always focused on learning. Notes were the most important part, and I attended almost all my classes.”

Dr.Sethi also believes that accumulating notes doesn’t really help. What matters is going through the primary notes and revising them a few times.

Dr. Harshil Shah, who secured AIR 10 in the first attempt, joined the Regular Course in 2019. While he is not someone who makes the best notes, he believes the classroom learning at the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. helped him a lot. Classroom based teaching is the key. . I would understand the concepts there itself. It is important not to dilute primary notes; just accumulating information doesn’t help.”

Dr. Deepti Bahl, a well-known mentor at the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd., further emphasized the role of classroom-based interaction and doubt solving. The institute’s Hybrid approach is based on giving students access to an extensive video library, question bank and test series. The Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. utilizes multiple connectivity approaches with 40+ face-to-face classes, 200+ VSAT-based centres and 2 lakh+ subscribers of the eMedicoz app.

The last word

Dr. Sethi believes that there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to clearing NEETPG. To begin with, integration is going to be a buzzword in the years to come. Classroom-based preparation is the main thing. Teacher-student interaction is the best way of learning. Second, consistency is key and students must utilise their time by going through videos and extra edge material on e-medicoz on the app. Third, he wants students to understand that this NEETPG was a sample of things to come. With NEXT, the national exit exam coming up soon, students need to value understanding more than rote learning. At the end of the day, he believes that the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. will take care of all the aspects and provide thorough training to aspirants to achieve their dreams. NEETPG 2021 is most likely going to follow the pattern of NEETPG 2020, with understanding-based clinical integrated questions and students at the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. would have an edge.

As Raghavendra says, “The Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. is not just about preparing you for NEETPG or any other central institute exam. It is about developing that clinical acumen that will help you in the long term. The notes are of gold standard, and I feel that I am going to be reserving them for life. There will be updates for sure, but the core concepts are going to remain the same.”