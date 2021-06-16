The Serif by Samsung is sure to add style and opulence to your living space

Spending time indoors has become an integral part of the ‘new normal’, hasn’t it? Unlike earlier, we are cooped up in our homes most of the time. Whether it’s work or leisure, largely everything happens in this sacred space. That means it’s time to pay more attention to the decor and aesthetics. After all, who doesn’t want a feel-good space that brings out the best in them? If that’s what’s on your mind, you just can’t miss out on Samsung’s beautiful lifestyle TV, The Serif.

It’s not just another TV; The Serif is inspired by European design and will seamlessly fit into your lifestyle. What’s more, it combines design and technology to provide you with top-notch entertainment. Choose how you want to use it, and shape your lifestyle around it - make it uniquely yours!

Designed to impress

One look at this stylish, cutting-edge TV and you can’t take your eyes off it. Designed by the acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, The Serif is nothing short of a statement piece that will harmoniously blend into your lifestyle. It’s hard to resist the urge to reimagine your home once you get your hands on this lifestyle TV.

What’s most striking about The Serif is its ability to fit in wherever you place it! Say goodbye to conventional TVs that demand a permanent place on the wall. The Serif comes with its own metal stand giving you the freedom to choose exactly where and how to set it up. It has a unique, unibody design in the shape of the letter ‘I’ with the quintessential Serif stroke. Every inch of The Serif is beautiful, and is sure to amp up the artistry of your living space.

Even without a stand, it can sit beautifully on any flat surface, blending in perfectly with the room’s décor. The specialized ambient screen images created by the Bouroullec brothers ensure that the display is perfectly tuned to the TV’s ambient lighting, offering a beautiful and serene setting for your room.

Technology at its best

The Serif is not just about looks; it also packs in a solid punch with powerful and intuitive technology. The beautiful lifestyle TV comes with Samsung’s QLED technology that delivers the performance you need, every single time. Powered by Quantum Dot Technology, The Serif produces a billion plus colours in the most sharp and crisp detail. There’s also HDR10+, which adjusts brightness frame by frame to match the moment. Your spaces will come alive with colour, thanks to The Serif’s cutting-edge technologies such as 100% Colour Volume and Quantum Processor 4K.

Trust The Serif to always impress with its performance. The beautiful lifestyle TV upscales everything to 4K picture quality by analysing each and every scene, so that you never have to compromise on quality. Oh yes, it works even when your content source’s quality isn’t 4K! That’s not all - with Adaptive Picture, The Serif senses changes in the lighting environment, and accordingly adjusts brightness and contrast settings for the best viewing experience. For crystal-clear, crisp dialogues, The Serif comes with an Active Voice Amplifier that detects distracting noises and automatically adjusts the volume, so that you don’t miss out on anything!

Seamless connectivity

Samsung has always been at the forefront when it comes to innovation, and The Serif is proof of that. It comes with NFC technology that allows you to stream music, video or any other content off your handset. All you have to do is place or tap your smartphone on top of The Serif.

For Apple users, there’s good news. The Serif comes with an AirPlay 2 feature through which users can play videos, music or even share photos from their iPhone, iPad and Mac. The TV also comes integrated with virtual assistants like Alexa and Bixby.

Samsung has always understood the pulse of its consumers, and always brings out features that make their lives much simpler. In a day and age when multitasking has become ‘second nature’, The Serif offers the Multi View feature. Simply connect your mobile and customise video size and audio settings to your liking to watch what’s on TV as well as on your smartphone at the same time!

So, what are you waiting for? Transform your wall into a piece of art with a new TV from Samsung like never before. The Serif TV is available in three sizes - 43” (1m 8cm), 49” (1m 23m) and 55” (1m 83cm), and are priced at INR 79,990, INR 99,990 and INR 1,19,990, respectively.







