The She-Age presented by Bhutani Grandthum felicitates influential women

For this year's international women's day, 12 women have been identified, which include entrepreneurs, athletes, actors, artists, social workers, and from armed forces
The She-Age presented by Bhutani Grandthum is recognizing and felicitating a few of these powerful and influential women who are the change-makers in today's day and age.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 07:19 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

We have gradually but successfully arrived at an age where women are increasingly being recognized as effective and powerful leaders scripting a change in the society. While there was a time where the world did not recognize the potential of the gender; today, we have numerous women setting the bar high across professions and fields. HT City The She-Age presented by Bhutani Grandthum is recognizing and felicitating a few of these powerful and influential women who are the change-makers in today's day and age, on March 08, International Women's Day. These are the women who have done extraordinary work in their respective fields, who stood out from the crowd and led the way.

For this year's international women's day, HT City along with Bhutani Grandthum have identified 12 women which include entrepreneurs, athletes, actors, artists, social workers, armed forces and more. Apart from the felicitation, HT City will profile these powerful females for the readers to know their respective journeys to success, the obstacles they faced on the way and their high-impact work in their respective spaces.

A few of these influential women will also discuss how women have now become equal players in driving change in the world, in an insightful session that can be tuned in through HT City Social Media Channels. Stay tuned to find out about all the 12 women. Also, catch all the action on the initiative on HT City social media pages.

