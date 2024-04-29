The slow way of life, SAND by Shirin style, with the launch of their new collection 'ISLAND '24' shot exclusively in BAL

Summer conjures a vibe, a visual, a piece of this earth that is pristine waters, swaying palms, balmy breeze & endless pina coladas. This is a summer that needs to be celebrated and the celebrated clothing label, SAND by Shirin is doing that with a collection very close to the brand’s heart and soul. Shot on the beautiful, tropical island of Bali, this collection encapsulates the diversity of the island, the natural vistas, the nooks, the corners and the beautiful people who inhabit it. A place where people from different parts of the world come together and create a new way of life - slow paced, mindful, nomadic, where morning coffee runs become daily swims and stylish cocktail hours are coupled with a stunning sunset for a view. Bali is not just a place, it is a lifestyle, and that is the essence SAND has captured in this dynamic new collection, a collection which represents the calm that the sea brings, the gratitude that nature imbibes and most of all the spirit that only an island this stunning can have.

Island ’24 presents the biggest collection by SAND, with subtle prints inspired by the tropics, clothing handcrafted from natural raffia, fresh blossoms embroidered on bold evening silhouettes and new versatile co-ords, dresses and jumpsuits in fresh hues of Sunset, Seafoam, Lavender Mist & Stone, and ensembles for both women and men. The new collection also launches a capsule of handcrafted, vegan footwear inspired by Island life, easy, breezy, comfortable and most of all, beautiful. This collection also showcases unique fabrics created exclusively for these ensembles; the SAND Double Metallic Sheen Linen Blend has been developed to capture the subtle shine of the golden hour on the island. With a beautiful lustre, this fabric has been created after months of working with mills to make a balance of 57% Cupro, 25% Linen and 17% Metallic. This new blend of linen, with a glass like finish and a smooth hand feel, its fuller bodied yet flows effortlessly. Its micro lustre can be witnessed very closely and with the movement of the outfit. The Natural Raffia fabric is a special edition natural fibre, obtained from the dried leaves of raffia palms native to Bali. It is soft in nature and commonly used in making baskets or hats. Creatively intrigued by nature of this fibre, for the very first time, SAND has worked with a cluster of women artisans, vocationally trained in raffia weaving by hand knotting strands of raffia to create bandeaus, jumpsuit and dresses. The Melange Linen has a composition of 50% linen yarn, 30% jute yarn and 20% cotton yarn and has a soft jute-like hand feel. The textured surface and variation of earthy tones makes it a beautiful fabric to create unique, impactful pieces of clothing.

The island collection is for free spirited souls who aspire to travel, to experience the beauty of life in everything around them. The silhouettes are clean and crisp, with a certain fierceness in the bare backs and tube tops, the relaxed jumpsuits, organic linen bandeaus and Island shorts are ideal for summer cocktail sundowners in the city or bar hopping across Europe. There is a vintage aura in the mini dresses in the colours of a summer sky, the same hues can be found in collarless casual shirts for men. The entire collection is an homage to chic casual, laidback style. SAND by Shirin captures a comprehensive yet versatile feel while encapsulating their ideals of creating timeless designs that makes the wearer feel confident, comfortable and good about themselves. Artfully curating novel designs and silhouettes for their latest collection.

This collection is further enhanced with its own set of packaging. The all new #SANDbox is inspired by the Island of Bali, where the shoreline meets the tropics and lush palms form a stunning backdrop to the bamboo raffia huts! In beautiful shades of sage, seafoam, sand, clay and ivory with hints of gold the new packaging reflects the natural colours of the Island. Embodying brand conscious initiatives and the Island’s slow living choices, the new packaging is also made with recycled paper and is EKO energy & EMAS certified. All orders from the new ISLAND ’24 collection will come in our newest #SANDBox. They also make beautiful gifts.

Shirin Mann, Founder & Creative Director of SAND by Shirin adds “This collection is truly very close to my heart, it is the first time we are pushing our boundaries to express the brand’s ethos and language. Shot and visualised in the Island of the Gods, BALI, the new campaign showcases diversity with an exciting global team. Featuring faces from around the world inhabiting this beautiful island as a melting pot of different cultures, an aspect that SAND BY SHIRIN truly resonates with. This is my largest collection with something for everyone, featuring new fabrics and colours that pay tribute to the colours of Bali while the faces of the campaign celebrate our mission for a world without borders and bigotry.”

ISLAND ’24 is now live on www.sandbyshirin.com, Shipping worldwide as well as on the brand’s instagram - @sand.byshirin

