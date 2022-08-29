The Super Indian Brand 2022 winners announced by Blossom Media

The Super India brand award is an effort to highlight the achievements of brands/companies from across India and applaud them for their commendable contribution towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

To commemorate 75th Azaadi ka amrit mahotsav, the 1st edition of The Super India Brand of the Year award conceptualised by Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. was held virtually on August 27, 2022, and the following companies were recognised for their role in shaping the modern India.

The glimpse of the winners of The Super Indian Brand Award 2022 in alphabetical order, along with their respective categories:

Adil Computers (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging business In Laptop & Computer sales and service.

Abyaz textiles (Thane, Maharashtra) Emerging business in textile sector.

Alwan Care (Mumbai Maharashtra) Emerging start up business for healthy food products.

AM Consulting Services (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging brand for finance, HR & legal consulting Services.

Amfah India Trading Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging brand in providing air treatment solution & indoor air quality product.

Asawa Insulation Pvt. Ltd (Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging HVAC player in manufacturing eco-friendly pre insulated panels.

Bharathi TMT (Kochi, Kerala) Emerging Brand in Manufacturing of TMT Re-bars.

C&B Ecogen Pvt. Ltd (Kolkata, West Bengal) Emerging Power sector brand for designing of control panel and sales & service of generator sets.

Cosmos International Human Resource LLP (Mumbai Maharashtra) Emerging company in providing human resource to the GCC countries

Durgapur Engineering Company Ltd (Kolkata, West Bengal) Emerging engineering machine manufacturing company of the year.

Emporio Marketing Pvt. Ltd (Noida, Uttar Pradesh) Emerging digital marketing agency of the year.

Enggific Engineering and Scientific Lab (Hyderabad, Telangana) Emerging brand in supplying engineering & scientific laboratory equipment.

Ensconce Business Process Consulting Services LLP (Bangalore, Karnataka) Emerging Company in providing business management consultancy.

EtchON Marks Control Pvt Ltd (Aurangabad, Maharashtra) Emerging company in manufacturing of Capital Goods.

Feminist Foundation (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Emerging human right organisation for equality.

Hari Om Enterprises (Ankleshwar, Gujarat) Emerging company in chemical business sector.

H.Karmali (Mumbai, Maharahstra) Emerging event Décor company of the year.

Infoware Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.( Hyderabad, Telangana) Emerging brand in software consultancy and training.

Lansteel Projects Pvt Ltd (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Emerging brand in manufacturing & structural construction services.

Makson Sheetmetal Fabrication Pvt. Ltd. (Ahmedabad, Gujarat) Emerging brand in industrial fabrication manufacturing.

Martin Motors (Dwarka, New Delhi) Emerging rand in petro chemical sector.

Pooja Machines Pvt. Ltd. (Pathankot, Punjab) Emergiing brand in manufacturing consumer durables, electrical products & transformers distribution.

Pramada Finserv Pvt Ltd (Ranchi, Jharkhand) Emerging Brand in Personal financial services & management.

Quadrant Measurments Pvt. Ltd. (Nashik,Maharashtra ) Emerging brand in Manufacturing of electronics test and measurements instruments.

Rajdeep Traders (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Emerging Brand in Eco-friendly & Unique fuel saving technology in automobile sector.

Remedial Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Ambala Cantt, Haryana) Emerging innovative pharmaceutical company of the year.

SK Ensure Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (Faridabad, Haryana) Emerging company in manufacturing of printing machines.

Smeransh Foundation (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging NGO working to make India Hunger Free.

SPEL Technologies Pvt. Ltd.( Pune, Maharashtra) Emerging brand in Capacitors, Supercapacitors, and advance batteries manufacturing.

The Islamic Kid Store (Thane, Maharashtra) Emerging E-Commerce brand for Muslim Lifestyle Products.

Triant Aluminium (Amritsar, Punjab) Emerging brand in fenestration industry for innovative Aluminium System Doors & Windows solutions.

Blossom Media is a media, marketing, and event company with a decade of experience. Blossom Media's upcoming event www.greendotexpo.com is a B2C and B2B exhibition of vegetarian and vegan consumer products in association with IVVF Limited, UK. The Greendot Expo India will be held on November 11- 13th in Mumbai's heritage Islam Gymkhana ground. Concurrent with the expo, the Best Veg Brand of India Award will be given to Indian brands that have revolutionised the vegetarian & Vegan industry and have made significant contributions to this vertical.

