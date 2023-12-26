The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card: Your Key to Saving While You Spend

Picture this: instead of being wary of pickpockets in public spaces, you are rewarded with cash and a Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card in your pocket. This was the creative twist behind Swiggy's recent campaign showcasing the Swiggy-HDFC co-branded card's promise of continuous cashback rewards.

In Swiggy's latest digital film, It's Raining Cashback on Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card comedian and content creator, Viraj Ghelani playfully places cash and the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card into people's pockets, surprising them with more benefits. This film not only captures attention but also underscores the card's commitment to rewarding users with every swipe.

In a world where convenience and rewards go hand in hand, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card emerges as a smart financial choice for avid online shoppers. Launched just four months ago, this co-branded credit card has already rewarded numerous consumers with its enticing benefits, making it a must-have for those looking to save while they spend.

Let's take a closer look at what makes this card stand out and how it can add value to your everyday transactions.

Unlocking Unparalleled Rewards:

The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card is more than just a card in your wallet; it's a gateway to a world of rewards. With a focus on cashback benefits, this card offers a generous 10% cashback on Swiggy spends, covering food delivery, grocery delivery (on every single item on Instamart!), dining out, and more. Whether you're ordering in for a cozy night at home, stocking up for a festive feast, or enjoying a meal at your favorite restaurant to celebrate the season, this card ensures that you earn rewards on every transaction.

Additionally, users can enjoy a 5% cashback on shopping across various leading e-commerce platforms and branded websites, making every purchase more rewarding. This includes all your favorite options such as Amazon, Flipkart, Ola, Myntra, Uber, Nykaa and 1000s of other apps & websites.

Complementary Swiggy One membership:

As a welcome gesture, new cardholders are treated to a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership. This membership unlocks a range of exclusive benefits, including free deliveries, special discounts, and priority access to new features. Whether you're planning a big New Year's Eve party or a quiet night in with loved ones, the Swiggy One membership enhances your overall experience, adding extra value from the moment you start using your card.

Cashback Made Easy:

Earning and redeeming cashback is seamless with the Swiggy Bank HDFC Credit Card. The cashback earned through this card is credited in the form of Swiggy Money, which can be conveniently used across Swiggy's platform for various transactions. This added flexibility ensures that you can make the most of your rewards without any hassle, enhancing your overall shopping and dining experience.

The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card is a testament to the evolving landscape of online transactions, offering users a seamless and rewarding experience. Modern-day consumers actively seek rewards, offers, and cashback programs that add value to their spending. Keeping this in mind, this all-encompassing card makes everyday shopping moments across a range of categories more rewarding and convenient. You can apply for the card on the Swiggy app, or click here.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.