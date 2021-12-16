The TOEFL® Essentials™ test — A Revolutionary English Proficiency Test

With testing and admissions cycles disrupted this year, students are looking for English-language testing options designed specifically with them in mind, while universities are looking to arm themselves with high-quality testing options that meet students’ needs across the globe. A powerful new English-language test, the TOEFL® Essentials™ test, provides the convenience and affordability that test takers really want, without compromising on the quality that institutions really need — the first test in the industry to offer this unique combination.

In our effort to meet the dynamic needs of students and institutions alike, while ensuring high standards of quality, we recently launched this innovative testing option under the TOEFL® Family of Assessments, which began administrations in late August 2021. The TOEFL Essentials test is designed to measure English-language proficiency in both academic and nonacademic contexts, so that students can prove they are prepared for the university classroom, internships and beyond, and institutions can feel confident that these students can apply their skills in multiple contexts.

A revolutionary test

The TOEFL Essentials test is a comprehensive test of English proficiency covering all 4 language skills — listening, reading, writing and speaking. The test comprises 50% academic and 50% general content and provides expanded insights into test takers’ foundational skills in areas such as sentence construction and vocabulary knowledge. In addition, this first-of-its-kind, revolutionary, at home English-language test allows students to showcase their unique personalities through a new unscored test feature — the Personal Video Statement.

Convenient and affordable testing

The TOEFL Essentials test can be taken entirely from home in a high-security environment. The test is just 1-1/2 hours long, which is approximately half the length of other major established tests. It’s also roughly half the price, costing approximately INR 7,300 (USD 100).

Multistage adaptive format

The TOEFL Essentials test features a multistage adaptive format with short, fast-paced tasks that adjust based on test takers’ skill level, which makes for a more energetic experience. This also means the testing experience is more tailored — rather than a pre-established set of questions that is consistent for each test taker, the test adapts itself to each person’s proficiency level, which can help test takers to settle in and feel comfortable and confident as they get further into the test, as the questions become more representative of their abilities. This is also the reason the test can be delivered in a shorter time frame — taking less time than watching your favorite movie.

High-quality testing with human-centered processes

The TOEFL Essentials test builds in quality throughout the design, development, delivery and scoring of the test. It does this by emphasizing human-centered processes throughout the lifecycle of the test — from the questions written and verified by assessment development experts to the scores that are determined and confirmed by human raters. In terms of security, it uses the same platform and technology as the TOEFL iBT® Home Edition, which is trusted by institutions worldwide, and combines 100% live human proctoring along with best-in-class AI technology to maintain test integrity.

Test-taker friendly features

Many of the same test taker-friendly benefits that are popular on the TOEFL iBT test are also available on the TOEFL Essentials test. One example is MyBest® scores — a section of the score report showcasing students’ best section scores for all valid TOEFL Essentials tests taken in a two-year period — as well as instant unofficial Listening and Reading scores upon test completion, to give students an early indication of their test performance.

How to register for the test

Test appointments for the TOEFL Essentials test are available 24 hours a day, every Saturday (with more days to be added in the future). Students can sign into their existing account or register for a new account on the TOEFL website to get started.

How will students know if their dream school is accepting the test? The Institutions Accepting TOEFL® Essentials™ Scores page on the TOEFL website is being updated regularly as more university and college programs worldwide accept the TOEFL Essentials test. In addition, students should always reach out to their prospective schools directly to confirm their requirements, as it’s likely that not all programs have updated their websites with the most up-to-date information.

If you’re looking for an affordable, quality English proficiency test that offers an engaging experience and lets you show who you are to institutions beyond your score, the TOEFL Essentials test may be the right fit for you! Learn more here.

This article is authored by Srikant Gopal