If you’re looking for the best Iceland tours out there, you’ve come to the right place. From the Northern Lights to the majestic glaciers, to snowmobile tours and spectacular waterfalls, Iceland has it all, and there is no better way to experience its beauty than on an Iceland tour. Here is a list of the top five Iceland tours that you won’t want to miss so you can make the most of your time in this stunning destination.

The Top Five Iceland Tours You Won't Want to Miss

Northern Lights Tour

Experience one of the most incredible sights in the world on a Northern Lights tour in Iceland. On this tour, you will witness the natural phenomenon that is the Aurora Borealis and experience its beauty first-hand. The Northern Lights can be seen from September to April, so you have plenty of time to witness this magical display. During your tour, you will be taken to a variety of locations around Iceland that offer the best chances of spotting the Northern Lights. You will have the chance to explore some of Iceland’s most stunning landscapes, and learn about its history and culture from knowledgeable guides. Your guides will provide you with tips and tricks for getting the best views of the Northern Lights, as well as the equipment needed for photographing them.

Golden Circle Tour

One of the most popular Iceland tours is the Golden Circle Tour. This full-day tour will take you through some of the country’s most beautiful natural sites. You’ll begin your journey in Reykjavik and travel to Thingvellir National Park. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to witness the stunning views of the rift valley where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. Next up on the tour is Gullfoss waterfall, one of Iceland’s most famous waterfalls. You’ll be able to walk alongside the falls and take in the breathtaking view. The final stop of the tour is Geysir, a geothermal area home to erupting hot springs, geysers, and bubbling mud pools. While at Geysir, you’ll be able to take a dip in one of the natural hot springs and soak in its healing waters.

Reykjavik City Tour

Experience the charming and vibrant capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, on a guided city tour. Immerse yourself in the history, culture and people of this beautiful destination. Your experienced guide will take you to many of Reykjavik's attractions, including the stunning Hallgrímskirkja church, the city's iconic landmark; and the interesting Perlan, a dome-shaped building with a revolving restaurant, observation decks and ice cave. Learn about the city’s fascinating maritime history as you explore the Old Harbour and its quaint fishing boats, or stroll around the picturesque streets of the old town. You’ll also have time to explore some of Reykjavik’s wonderful museums and galleries, such as the National Gallery, Einar Jónsson Museum and National Museum of Iceland. Enjoy a delightful lunch or dinner at one of Reykjavik’s many restaurants, where you can sample some of Iceland’s delicious local cuisine.

South Coast Tour

If you’re looking for a unique and unforgettable experience, the South Coast Tour is the perfect choice. This tour takes you to the ruggedly beautiful coastline of Iceland, full of breathtaking landscapes and dramatic waterfalls. You’ll get to explore some of the country’s most iconic sites, including the black sand beaches of Vík, the towering cliffs of Dyrhólaey, and the gorgeous Skógafoss waterfall. Along the way, you’ll have plenty of time to soak in all the majestic beauty of this incredible area. Your South Coast Tour will also include a stop at one of Iceland’s many geothermal pools, where you can relax and enjoy a dip in the mineral-rich waters. This tour is an ideal choice for those who want to take their time and explore all the natural wonders that Iceland has to offer. You’ll get to see incredible sights that you won’t find anywhere else in the world, so don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Snowmobiling Tour

Snowmobiling is an exciting and unforgettable way to explore Iceland’s breathtaking landscape. From glaciers to lava fields and mountain passes, snowmobiling in Iceland gives you access to some of the country's most impressive scenery. Snowmobiling tours typically start off with a safety briefing on how to properly use a snowmobile, as well as some tips on how to navigate the area. After that, it's time to hit the slopes! On a snowmobiling tour, you can expect to travel over glaciers, through valleys and along ancient lava fields. This can be an exhilarating experience that few other places in the world can offer. The beauty of snowmobiling in Iceland is that it is suitable for all ages and skill levels, from beginners to experienced riders. With so many different routes available, it's easy to find something that suits your needs and skill level. As with any outdoor activity, it's important to be aware of the weather conditions before you go snowmobiling. Make sure to check the forecast ahead of time and dress appropriately. Also, be sure to pack plenty of snacks and water so that you don't get dehydrated or hungry during your ride. So if you're looking for an adventure-filled tour of Iceland, then make sure to consider a snowmobiling tour.

